IceHogs Announce 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Tickets On-Sale Sunday

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs have officially clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, so be one of the first to reserve your tickets to watch the Hogs chase a Calder Cup Championship!

Playoff tickets go on-sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25. If you are a subscriber to the IceHogs Insider you can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale beginning Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. To subscribe to the IceHogs Insider here!

Playoff tickets will also be available to the general public during tomorrow's game at the ticket table set up on the concourse near Oink Outfitters.

The playoff dates, times and opponent for the IceHogs will be announced in conjunction with the American Hockey League at a later date.

Possible scenarios include a three-game series in round one or a first-round bye where Rockford will advance into the best-of-five second round.

This is the first time the IceHogs have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs since the 2017-18 season when the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

To reserve your tickets go to icehogs.com.

