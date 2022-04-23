Connolly to Miss 4-6 Weeks

ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Brett Connolly (left knee) will miss the next 4-6 weeks after receiving an injury last Saturday, Apr. 16, at Manitoba.

