Wolves Can't Overpower Admirals

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - The Milwaukee Admirals took advantage of a major penalty in the third period to score two power-play goals that provided a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Forward Josh Leivo scored for the Wolves (47-15-5-5), who remain in the hunt for the AHL's best record that provides home-ice advantage throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Central Division champions played without AHL goal-scoring king Stefan Noesen, who rested for the first time in three months.

"They won the game from (the goals on the major)," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "We'll work on it and make some adjustments. It's just hard because you lose some guys because we were resting some tonight. It'll be different when playoffs come."

The Wolves opened the scoring exactly six minutes into the game as captain Andrew Poturalski won a draw in the offensive zone and shoveled it directly to Leivo at the inside hashmarks. He ripped a wrister that sneaked through goaltender Connor Ingram's five-hole for his 21st goal of the season.

The Admirals (38-27-5-4) pulled even on Brayden Burke's power-play goal at 8:14 of the second, but Wolves goaltender Dylan Wells rejected Kole Sherwood on a penalty shot at 9:02 of the third to preserve the tie.

Shortly thereafter, though, the Admirals took advantage of a major penalty to score two more power-play goals. Cole Schneider gave Milwaukee the lead at 11:22 of the third, then defenseman Alex Biega came through at 13:49 to make it 3-1. It marked the first time this season that the Wolves gave up three power-play tallies.

Ingram (30-17-7) stopped 28 shots to pick up the win while Wells (0-1-1) finished with 26 saves in his second appearance for the Wolves this season.

"I thought Dylan was really, really good," Warsofsky said. "Sharp. I feel bad. We should have given him a better chance to win the hockey game. He did everything he could. Made some huge saves in the second period."

"I thought Dylan was really, really good," Warsofsky said. "Sharp. I feel bad. We should have given him a better chance to win the hockey game. He did everything he could. Made some huge saves in the second period."

ADMIRALS 3, WOLVES 1

Milwaukee 0 1 2 -- 3

Chicago 1 0 0 -- 1

First Period-1, Chicago, Leivo 21 (Poturalski), 6:00.

Penalties-Mendel, Chicago (slashing), 10:15; Mismash, Milwaukee (boarding), 18:06.

Second Period-2, Milwaukee, Burke 7 (Huntington, Afanesyev), 8:14 pp.

Penalties-Biega, Milwaukee (tripping), 1:45; Cotton, Chicago (fighting), 5:10; Del Gaizo, Milwaukee (fighting), 5:10; Panik, Chicago (tripping), 6:26; McLain, Milwaukee (tripping), 9:24; LaBate, Milwaukee (fighting), 10:46; Marino, Chicago (fighting), 10:46; Panik, Chicago (roughing), 11:20; Healey, Milwaukee (roughing), 11:20.

Third Period-3, Milwaukee, Schneider 29 (Glass, Novak), 11:22 pp; 4, Milwaukee, Biega 4 (Burke, Del Gaizo), 13:49 pp.

Penalties-Mattheos, Chicago (roughing), 2:17; Healey, Milwaukee (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:17; Panik, Chicago (boarding major, game misconduct), 9:25; Chicago (bench unsportsmanlike conduct, served by Rees), 15:51; Tennyson, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 19:04.

Shots on goal-Milwaukee 8-12-9-29; Chicago 10-7-12-29. Power plays-Milwaukee 3-6; Chicago 0-4. Penalty Shot-Sherwood, Milwaukee (no good vs. Wells at 9:02 of the third). Goalies-Milwaukee, Ingram (28-29); Chicago, Wells (26-29). Referees-Cody Beach and Jake Rekucki. Linesmen-Tyler Gregory and William Hancock.

