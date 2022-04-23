Heat Clinch Pacific Division Championship

STOCKTON, Calif. - With the Colorado Eagles' win over the Ontario Reign Saturday, the Stockton Heat have clinched the AHL's regular season Pacific Division championship.

It's the first divisional title for the Stockton Heat and the fourth all-time division crown for Calgary Flames AHL affiliates as the Heat join the Saint John Flames clubs in 1997-98 and 2000-01 as well as the 2006-07 Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights. With the regular season championship, Stockton will get a bye through the best-of-three first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

With the Chicago Wolves' loss earlier in the day, the Heat now have a Magic Number of just four points to earn the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded to the AHL's regular season champion.

