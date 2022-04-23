Henderson Wins 5-2 against Baraccuda

April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights won, 5-2, against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday night at The Dollar Loan Center

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Henderson was first to light the lamp with a goal from Connor Corcoran in the first two minutes of the contest. Jermaine Loewen increased the lead by two in the start of the second frame. Kyle Topping put San Jose on the board midway into the second frame, bringing the score within one. Jonas Rondbjerg answered, furthering the lead by two for the second time tonight with a powerplay goal. Topping scored his second of the night to end the second frame and bring the score back within one. Jack Dugan added to the Henderson tally late in the final frame and was followed by the fifth Silver Knights goal scored by Connor Ford.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off in their final game of the regular season against the Ontario Reign next Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game. Tickets are available here.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.