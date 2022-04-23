Barracuda Sliced by Silver Knights, 6-4

April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (20-41-4-2) erased two different one-goal deficits but the Henderson Silver Knights (33-28-4-1) netted three unaswered goals in the second period and would go on to win 6-4 at the Dollar Loan Center on Friday night. After the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped 14 consecutive games and will finish up the season on Saturday against Henderson.

- Zach Gallant (2, 3) snapped a 28-game goalless drought and recorded his first mult-goal game of his career, potting each of the Barracuda's first two goals.

- Gannon Laroque record an assist on Gallant's second goal, his first AHL point.

- Anthony Bitetto (6) notched his second goal in a Barracuda sweater.

- Henderson's Alan Quine (6) finished with three points (1+2=3) and was named the game's first star.

- Vegas' native Gage Quinney (10, 11) netted a pair of goals.

