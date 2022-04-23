Barber & Hirose Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled right wing Riley Barber and left wing Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Barber joined Detroit's active roster for the third time this season on April 17 and logged two penalty minutes later that evening against Florida. The 27-year-old competed with the Red Wings for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. Barber has appeared in three games for the Red Wings this season and has a minus-one rating and two penalty minutes. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals in 2012, the forward has skated in 15 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. With the Griffins, Barber is currently on a career-high 14-game point streak (12-7-19), which is the third-longest streak in franchise history and the longest streak in the AHL this season.

Before being reassigned to the Griffins on April 8, Hirose had been with the Red Wings since March 11 and collected his first NHL point of the season on March 15 at Edmonton during an NHL career-high two-point (0-2-2) night. Hirose has appeared in 12 games with Detroit this season and has logged one goal and three helpers. The left winger scored his first NHL goal since Nov. 23, 2019 on March 19 against Seattle. The former Michigan State Spartan has 12 penalty minutes and 20 points (4-16-20) in 54 NHL games throughout four seasons. Hirose ranks second on the Griffins roster with 53 points (15-38-53) in 59 outings.

