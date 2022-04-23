T-Birds Host Final 2 Regular Season Home Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (39-24-6-3) will host their final two home-ice regular-season contests against a pair of Atlantic Division foes on Saturday and Sunday. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (35-29-4-4) enter the MassMutual Center on Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop, while the Providence Bruins (36-21-4-6) pay their final visit to the Thunderdome in the regular season on Sunday for a 2:05 p.m matinee.

The Thunderbirds fell, 4-2, to the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, which allowed the Islanders to clinch their spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs in the process. The six Atlantic Division playoff participants have all been decided, but the seeding (1st through 6th) remains uncertain. Springfield can still finish anywhere from 1st to 3rd in the Atlantic Division. Providence also fell in action on Friday, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Penguins.

Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have played mostly tight contests this season, with four of the first five encounters going past regulation time. The Thunderbirds hold a 1-1-2-1 record against the Penguins this season, including a 1-0-1-0 record at the MassMutual Center.

The T-Birds and Bruins have each won five out of 10 meetings against one another during their season series. Charlie Lindgren locked up Springfield's first and only shutout of the regular season in a 1-0 overtime win in the clubs' last matchup on April 1. Sam Anas and Matthew Peca have paced the T-Birds' offense, each posting nine points in the season series with the Bruins.

Fans are invited to arrive at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday for a Block Party at The Shops at Marketplace, presented by Community Bank N.A., the Springfield BID, and White Lion. There will be live music from The Crawdaddy Mushroom Band as well as food & drinks.

Then at 5:00 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center, fans will have the opportunity to meet actor Christopher McDonald, best known for his role as "Shooter McGavin" in the 1996 hit film Happy Gilmore. The public meet-and-greet line will form on the concourse.

On Sunday, fans are invited to join in Boomer's Birthday Bash, featuring mascots from the local area, including Tessie and Wally from the Boston Red Sox. In addition, Spongebob and Patrick will also be on hand for photos on the concourse. After the game, all are invited to the ice to "Paint the Ice," with special thanks to Rocky's Ace Hardware.

Springfield will close its regular season with two more road contests this upcoming week on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley (7:05 p.m.) and Friday at Providence (7:05 p.m.). All games can be heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and streamed on AHLTV.

Thunderbirds' playoff ticket information will be made available in the coming days. Follow @ThunderbirdsAHL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details to come, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

