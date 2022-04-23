Sikura's Hat Trick Propels Eagles to 5-1 Win over Ontario
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Dylan Sikura notched his second hat trick of the season, while goaltender Hunter Miska made 22 saves on 23 shots, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign, 5-1 in the regular season finale on Saturday. Forward Jayson Megna generated a goal and an assist in the victory, as fellow forward Kiefer Sherwood notched an assist to end the season with an AHL-best, 14-game point streak.
Colorado would waste no time getting on the board, as Sikura beat Ontario goalie David Hrenak with a backhander from the top of the crease to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 24 seconds into the contest.
The Reign would answer back later in the first period when forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan snapped a wrister from the right-wing circle on the rush and lit the lamp, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:16 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play. Colorado would go on to outshoot Ontario, 13-7 in the period and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the game still tied at 1-1.
A Megna penalty late in the first period would keep the Reign on the power play for the first 30 seconds of the middle frame. As the penalty ended, Ryan Wagner would hit Megna with a pass as he left the box and Megna would streak between the circles before snapping a wrister into the back of the net. The goal was Megna's 13th of the season and gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead just 37 seconds into the period.
Colorado would strike again when Sikura beat Hrenak with a shot from between the circles to stretch the Eagles advantage to 3-1 with 11:16 left to play in the second stanza.
Still leading 3-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would gain a little insurance when forward Jean-Luc Foudy barreled down the left-wing boards before slicing to the net and lifting the puck past Hrenak to give the Eagles a 4-1 advantage with 3:42 remaining in the contest.
Ontario would pull Hrenak in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Sikura who would capitalize with an empty-netter from his own zone to complete the hat trick and give Colorado a 5-1 lead at the 18:24 mark of the third period.
The Eagles outshot the Reign in the contest 49-24, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they kick off the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. Dates and opponent for the opening round will be announced when finalized. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
