Barracuda Finish Season with 5-2 Loss at Henderson
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (20-42-4-2) got two goals from Kyle Topping on the power-play and were within a goal in the third period but couldn't manage to tie the score and would eventually fall 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (34-28-4-1) on Saturday night at Dollar Loan Center.
- Kyle Topping (3, 4) potted his first two AHL power-play goals of career and his second and third goals over the last four games.
- The two team's combined for 86 penalty minutes and just 42 shots (21 each).
- Isaiah Saville (6-1) made 19 saves to earn his sixth consecutive win for the Silver Knights
- Jonas Rondbjerg (14) notched his second goal in as many games in what would turn out to be the game-winner.
- After the loss the Barracuda have now dropped 15-straight games (0-13-2).
