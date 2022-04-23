Barracuda Finish Season with 5-2 Loss at Henderson

April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (20-42-4-2) got two goals from Kyle Topping on the power-play and were within a goal in the third period but couldn't manage to tie the score and would eventually fall 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (34-28-4-1) on Saturday night at Dollar Loan Center.

- Kyle Topping (3, 4) potted his first two AHL power-play goals of career and his second and third goals over the last four games.

- The two team's combined for 86 penalty minutes and just 42 shots (21 each).

- Isaiah Saville (6-1) made 19 saves to earn his sixth consecutive win for the Silver Knights

- Jonas Rondbjerg (14) notched his second goal in as many games in what would turn out to be the game-winner.

- After the loss the Barracuda have now dropped 15-straight games (0-13-2).

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to Tech CU Arena! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.