Strong Second Period Keys Monsters Comeback Win in Rochester
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 4-2 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 26-34-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rochester took control in the opening period with goals from Lukas Rousek at 2:40 and Brandon Biro on the power play at 10:12 to give the Americans a two goal lead. Cleveland answered on the man advantage at 19:40 with a Trey Fix-Wolansky goal, assisted by Cole Fonstad, to make it 2-1 Rochester heading into the first break. In the middle stanza, the Monsters used a Tyler Sikura goal at 2:11 from Robbie Payne and Roman Ahcan to tie the game at two apiece before Ahcan added a tally of his own just 16 seconds later off a Fix-Wolansky feed, giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead. The Monsters defense stood strong in the third while Justin Scott took advantage of the empty net off an assist from Tristan Mullin at 18:27 to seal the win for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 34 stops in the win while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host the Rochester Americans in the second leg of a home-and-away back-to-back on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 1 - - 4
ROC 2 0 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 1/2 3/4 10 min / 5 inf
ROC 34 1/4 1/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson W 32 2 6-9-3
ROC Luukonen L 22 3 14-14-6 Cleveland Record: 26-34-8-5, 7th North Division
Rochester Record: 36-27-7-3, 5th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022
- Penguins Upended by Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hofer's Heroic Efforts Lifts T-Birds over Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in 4-2 Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Strong Second Period Keys Monsters Comeback Win in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Riley Barber Returns to West Michigan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners' Empey Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Connolly to Miss 4-6 Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Show No Quit, Defeat Heat 5-4 in OT to Extend Win Streak to Eight - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandström to Flyers, McFadden to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Annunen - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Head to Bakersfield Closing in on Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Recall G François Brassard from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Host Final 2 Regular Season Home Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Barber & Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #66: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rockford Trying to Make Tonight the Night as They Look for One Lone Point for Playoff Clinch - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Drop Final Matchup Of The Season With Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Top Barracuda, 6-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Sliced by Silver Knights, 6-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Pelletier Helps Heat Reduce Magic Number to One Point - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Uses Hot Start to Top Reign, 6-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Strong Second Period Keys Monsters Comeback Win in Rochester
- Monsters Announce 2022-23 Opener on October 14 as Part of a New "Starting Lineup" Reveal
- Monsters Tripped up in Third Period for 4-3 Loss to Comets
- Monsters Complete Comeback Bid in 4-3 Overtime Win against Comets
- Monsters Battle Not Enough in 4-2 Loss to Rocket