Strong Second Period Keys Monsters Comeback Win in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 4-2 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 26-34-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester took control in the opening period with goals from Lukas Rousek at 2:40 and Brandon Biro on the power play at 10:12 to give the Americans a two goal lead. Cleveland answered on the man advantage at 19:40 with a Trey Fix-Wolansky goal, assisted by Cole Fonstad, to make it 2-1 Rochester heading into the first break. In the middle stanza, the Monsters used a Tyler Sikura goal at 2:11 from Robbie Payne and Roman Ahcan to tie the game at two apiece before Ahcan added a tally of his own just 16 seconds later off a Fix-Wolansky feed, giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead. The Monsters defense stood strong in the third while Justin Scott took advantage of the empty net off an assist from Tristan Mullin at 18:27 to seal the win for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 34 stops in the win while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host the Rochester Americans in the second leg of a home-and-away back-to-back on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 - - 4

ROC 2 0 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 1/2 3/4 10 min / 5 inf

ROC 34 1/4 1/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson W 32 2 6-9-3

ROC Luukonen L 22 3 14-14-6 Cleveland Record: 26-34-8-5, 7th North Division

Rochester Record: 36-27-7-3, 5th North Division

