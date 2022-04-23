Slow Start Costs Moose
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (38-23-5-2) faced the Rockford IceHogs (36-27-4-1) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. The Moose were coming off a 5-1 loss against Rockford on April 17.
Rockford opened the scoring before the first was five minutes old. Jakub Galvas put the puck on net and the rebound popped out to Dimitri Osipov. The forward had a pair of whacks at the disc before the second chance slid past Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 Rockford lead. The IceHogs added to their score with under four to play in the period. Andrei Altybarmakian grabbed the puck at the top of circle and wired a hard shot from the dot past Berdin to push Rockford's lead ahead to 2-0. Rockford grabbed another tally 72 seconds laster, as Josiah Slavin pounced on a Moose turnover and found twine to drive the score to 3-0.
Manitoba got on the board in the second with a goal from C.J. Suess. Ville Heinola put the puck on net and Suess was cruising in front before tucking it under the arm of Arvid Soderblom to make it a 3-1 contest early in the middle frame. The Moose pulled within a goal off a shot from Simon Lundmark. The defenceman walked into the faceoff circle and launched a shot past the blocker of Soderblom to give the Moose their second goal of the stanza. Rockford struck back with under 2:29 left in the period. A bouncing disc landed in front of the Moose net and Carson Gicewicz slung it past Berdin to give the IceHogs some breathing room and a 4-2 lead. Manitoba outshot Rockford 20-6 in the middle frame.
Rockford restored its three-goal lead at the beginning of the third. With the Moose on the penalty kill, Ian Mitchell fired a shot through traffic that beat Berdin and gave the IceHogs a 5-2 lead. Manitoba fought back and pulled within two courtesy a Kristian Vesalainen one-timer from the circle with under 10 minutes to play. The Moose pushed late and pulled Berdin in favour of the extra attacker, but were unable to find the back of net. Manitoba dropped the contest 5-3 with Berdin making 19 saves in defeat, while Soderblom claimed the win with 43 stops of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)
"I think we came out slow. Ultimately we made a couple mistakes and we were soft in front of our net that first period. They capitalized on their opportunities. Second period I think we came out strong and we got a couple back. They had another unfortunate bounce for us. I think we played better in the second but in the third we just couldn't climb out of the hole. "
Statbook
C.J. Suess recorded his 10th goal of the season and is the ninth Moose this season to reach double-digit goal totals
Kristian Reichel's assist was his first point since Dec. 11 (5 GP)
The Moose recorded at least 35 shots on goal in all four visits to Rockford this season
What's Next?
The Moose end their road trip with a contest against the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, April 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
Playoff ticket packages for Manitoba Moose home games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are available now. For more information or to guarantee your seats for the Moose playoff run, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022
- Heat Clinch Pacific Division Championship - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Can't Overpower Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Barracuda Finish Season with 5-2 Loss at Henderson - San Jose Barracuda
- Pat Nagle Magnificent in Record Performance - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Slow Start Costs Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Henderson Wins 5-2 against Baraccuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Crunch Roll Past Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 2-1 on Saturday Night - Providence Bruins
- Stars Sweep Wild to Inch Closer to a Playoff Berth - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Clinch 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with 5-3 Win over Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Drop Close Contest to Stars, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Beat Bruins to Clinch Atlantic Division Title - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' of 2021-22 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Announce 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Tickets On-Sale Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Upended by Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hofer's Heroic Efforts Lifts T-Birds over Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in 4-2 Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Strong Second Period Keys Monsters Comeback Win in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Riley Barber Returns to West Michigan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners' Empey Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Connolly to Miss 4-6 Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Show No Quit, Defeat Heat 5-4 in OT to Extend Win Streak to Eight - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandström to Flyers, McFadden to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Annunen - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Head to Bakersfield Closing in on Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Recall G François Brassard from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Host Final 2 Regular Season Home Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Barber & Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #66: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rockford Trying to Make Tonight the Night as They Look for One Lone Point for Playoff Clinch - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Drop Final Matchup Of The Season With Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Top Barracuda, 6-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Sliced by Silver Knights, 6-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Pelletier Helps Heat Reduce Magic Number to One Point - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Uses Hot Start to Top Reign, 6-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.