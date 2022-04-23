Slow Start Costs Moose

April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (38-23-5-2) faced the Rockford IceHogs (36-27-4-1) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. The Moose were coming off a 5-1 loss against Rockford on April 17.

Rockford opened the scoring before the first was five minutes old. Jakub Galvas put the puck on net and the rebound popped out to Dimitri Osipov. The forward had a pair of whacks at the disc before the second chance slid past Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 Rockford lead. The IceHogs added to their score with under four to play in the period. Andrei Altybarmakian grabbed the puck at the top of circle and wired a hard shot from the dot past Berdin to push Rockford's lead ahead to 2-0. Rockford grabbed another tally 72 seconds laster, as Josiah Slavin pounced on a Moose turnover and found twine to drive the score to 3-0.

Manitoba got on the board in the second with a goal from C.J. Suess. Ville Heinola put the puck on net and Suess was cruising in front before tucking it under the arm of Arvid Soderblom to make it a 3-1 contest early in the middle frame. The Moose pulled within a goal off a shot from Simon Lundmark. The defenceman walked into the faceoff circle and launched a shot past the blocker of Soderblom to give the Moose their second goal of the stanza. Rockford struck back with under 2:29 left in the period. A bouncing disc landed in front of the Moose net and Carson Gicewicz slung it past Berdin to give the IceHogs some breathing room and a 4-2 lead. Manitoba outshot Rockford 20-6 in the middle frame.

Rockford restored its three-goal lead at the beginning of the third. With the Moose on the penalty kill, Ian Mitchell fired a shot through traffic that beat Berdin and gave the IceHogs a 5-2 lead. Manitoba fought back and pulled within two courtesy a Kristian Vesalainen one-timer from the circle with under 10 minutes to play. The Moose pushed late and pulled Berdin in favour of the extra attacker, but were unable to find the back of net. Manitoba dropped the contest 5-3 with Berdin making 19 saves in defeat, while Soderblom claimed the win with 43 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)

"I think we came out slow. Ultimately we made a couple mistakes and we were soft in front of our net that first period. They capitalized on their opportunities. Second period I think we came out strong and we got a couple back. They had another unfortunate bounce for us. I think we played better in the second but in the third we just couldn't climb out of the hole. "

Statbook

C.J. Suess recorded his 10th goal of the season and is the ninth Moose this season to reach double-digit goal totals

Kristian Reichel's assist was his first point since Dec. 11 (5 GP)

The Moose recorded at least 35 shots on goal in all four visits to Rockford this season

What's Next?

The Moose end their road trip with a contest against the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, April 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Playoff ticket packages for Manitoba Moose home games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are available now. For more information or to guarantee your seats for the Moose playoff run, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.