Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut'

April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack saw their playoff dreams crumble last night, but still have two more games to go during the 2021-22 AHL season. They'll get a chance to end things on a positive note as they continue their three-in-three weekend with their final road game of the season tonight in Bridgeport against the rival Islanders.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the tenth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders this season. It's the fifth and final meeting at Total Mortgage Arena, and the third and final meeting during the 2022 portion of the schedule.

The Wolf Pack scored a 4-1 victory in the last meeting between the sides on March 6th at the XL Center. Mike O'Leary opened the scoring 6:40 into the hockey game, but Cole Bardreau evened the tilt at 8:47 with a shorthanded goal. Nils Lundkvist would break the tie at 10:38 of the opening period, just as a Hartford powerplay expired. Tanner Fritz and Abbott Girduckis would tack on insurance markers later in the contest.

The Islanders won the last meeting in Bridgeport on February 20th by a score of 2-0. Chris Terry had both goals for the Isles that afternoon.

The Wolf Pack are 6-2-0-1 against the Islanders this season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack were eliminated from playoff contention with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers last night at the XL Center. Frtiz opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season at 18:15 of the first period, but Chase Priskie would tie it 9:30 into the middle frame. Scott Wilson's deflection 9:32 into the third period on the powerplay would give the Checkers the goal needed to end Hartford's hopes.

With the defeat, the Wolf Pack fell to 8-20-2-0 in their last 30 games since the AHL All-Star break.

Greco leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with 57 points (20 g, 37 a) on the season. He also leads the team in goals with 20. Nick Merkley is second on the club in scoring with 45 points (16 g, 29 a), and has set new career-highs in assists (29) and points (45).

The Wolf Pack recalled goaltender François Brassard from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday morning.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders completed an improbable comeback from last place in the Atlantic Division and clinched a playoff spot thanks to last night's 4-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Austin Czarnik scored a powerplay goal, his 13th of the season, at 14:57 of the third period to give the Islanders a lead they would not lose. Bardreau's empty net goal in the final seconds would not only cement the two points, but a playoff spot as well.

Terry leads the Islanders with 59 points (30 g, 29 a) on the season. He also leads the club in goal scoring with 30 on the campaign. Otto Koivula, currently with the parent New York Islanders (NHL), is second on the club with 47 points (12 g, 35 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

The 2021-22 regular season concludes tomorrow, April 24th, at the XL Center! Join us for Fan Appreciation Day when the Pack play host to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. We'll be giving away items all throughout the game, and one luck fan will get the chance to shoot for $100,000!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.