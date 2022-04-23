5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield

STOCKTON HEAT (44-14-5-2) at BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (35-20-5-5)

7:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (30)

Points - Matthew Phillips (67)

Bakersfield Condors:

Goals - Seth Griffith (28)

Points - Seth Griffith (78)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 54-for-271, 19.9% (t-9th)/PK - 241-for-278, 86.7% (1st)

Condors:

PP - 46-for-239, 19.2% (17th)/PK - 229-for-283, 80.9% (15th)

1. HEAT INDEX

A 68-game regular season slate boils down to a single point, with Stockton as close to a divisional title as a team can get heading into Saturday's game at Bakersfield. The math, consequently, is also on the simple side of things - Stockton wins its first ever Pacific crown with a win, an overtime loss or a shootout loss, as well as an Ontario Reign loss of any kind. The Heat fell just short of earning the banner last night in an overtime setback against the upstart Abbotsford Canucks, falling 5-4 in the added 3-on-3 set. Saturday is the second crack at crossing the goal line on the division title.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Talk about a way to break out of a scoring slump for Jakob Pelletier. The rookie's four-assist night on Friday snapped a relative cold stretch of five points in 12 games, Stockton's first four-apple game of the season and first since Alex Petrovic had four helpers on March 8, 2021 at Manitoba. Pelletier passed the 60-point mark for the season and is only two points back in the AHL's rookie scoring race. THAT... It's all in the family. Stockton's Luke Philp and Bakersfield's Noah Philp may go head-to-head Saturday, the brothers' first competitive hockey matchup. Noah, the younger of the two, made his Condors debut on Friday but did not factor onto the score sheet. He played in two games with the Heat down the stretch in the 2018-19 season. Luke, the elder Philp, has three goals and four points against the Condors this season. THE OTHER... The Heat will look to continue their strong play at Mechanics Bank Arena this season, a venue in which Stockton is 3-0-0-0 in some hard-fought contests. Two of the games have gone past regulation, with a shootout win on February 19 in the most recent contest there and an overtime win on November 10. The first matchup of the season on October 23 went to Stockton by a 4-2 final, the Heat adding an empty-netter in the final minute of play. If Stockton is going to clinch without help on Saturday, they'll have to earn it.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Jakob Pelletier

Slump busted, and now Pelletier and the Heat face Bakersfield, who the rookie has feasted on this year with eight points and five goals in eight games. Pelletier also had an overtime, game-winning goal earlier this year at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Condors - Cooper Marody

Marody leads the Condors with five goals and nine points in the season series against the Heat and has 13 points in his last 10 games with Bakersfield.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Phillips is three assists shy of Stockton's single-season assist record of 40, held by Linden Vey.

Stockton is one point shy of clinching most ever by a Pacific Division team with 96 in a season

Byron Froese is four points shy of 250 in his AHL career.

Glenn Gawdin is two points shy of 150 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"Same effort as (Friday). We played well. We had good chances in the third. If we bring the same effort we'll be alright." - Jakob Pelletier on what it'll take to clinch the division Saturday

