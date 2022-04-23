Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice this evening versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Tonight is the 14th and final meeting between the Bears and Phantoms this season.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (27-30-10-5, 8th Atlantic) at Hershey Bears (34-30-6-4, 5th Atlantic)

April 23, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #75 | GIANT Center

Referees: Casey Terreri (#75), Chris Waterstradt (#88)

Linespersons:

Kirsten Welsh (#10), Colin Gates (#3)

Tonight's Promotion:

Yuengling Take Over

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2

Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE:

Antenna TV, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears claimed a 4-3 overtime victory last night in Allentown, topping the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the club's final visit to the PPL Center this season. Hershey finished 1-6-0-0 on the road versus the Phantoms, but the Chocolate and White turned in a strong performance in the 7th and final visit, outshooting Lehigh Valley 31-16. The Bears got goals from Bobby Nardella, Aliaksei Protas, and Lucas Johansen in regulation, while Max Willman, Tanner Laczynski, and Garrett Wilson had the tallies for the Phantoms. In overtime, Brett Leason scored the winner for Hershey 2:01 into the extra session to secure two points for the visitors.

PLAYOFF-BOUND BEARS:With last night's victory, the Hershey Bears clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. Hershey's win over Lehigh Valley also eliminated the Phantoms from playoff contention, and finalized the Atlantic Division's six-team playoff field. The Charlotte Checkers, Providence Bruins, Springfield Thunderbirds, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hershey Bears, and Bridgeport Islanders are the six teams in the Atlantic Division that have qualified for the postseason this year. This is the 82nd season in Hershey's history where the playoffs have been played, and the Bears have qualified for the post-season 69 times (.841). Hershey has won the most Calder Cups in AHL history with 11. The club's pursuit of a 12th championship will begin in the first week of May.

THE FINAL MEETING:

Tonight is the 14th and final head-to-head meeting between the Bears and Phantoms this year. Hershey holds a 6-7-0-0 record versus its most common opponent this season. Hershey's Mike Vecchione and Beck Malenstyn each have four goals versus the Phantoms in head-to-head play, while defender Lucas Johansen has scored three of his eight goals this season versus Lehigh Valley. The Bears have won three straight games versus the Phantoms at GIANT Center, outscoring Lehigh Valley 11-1 in those contests. Over the past five years, Hershey holds a 18-5-4-2 record versus Lehigh Valley on home ice.

THE LANDLORD LIGHTS IT UP:

Hershey forward Brett Leason tallied a goal and an assist last night at Lehigh Valley, earning him his first multipoint game of the AHL campaign. For Leason, his tally was his first game-winning goal since the regular season finale of the 2020-21 season on May 16 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Leason's goal last night marked the second overtime winning goal of his AHL career. The previous marker came on Dec. 1, 2019 as Leason scored his first AHL goal to upend the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-3, in overtime. The 6'5", 225-pound forward has posted 12 points (5g, 7a) in 29 games with the Bears this season.

BEARS BITES:

Brett Leason, Bobby Nardella, and Aliaksei Protas all scored a goal and an assist in last night's victory...With seven penalty minutes last night, Hershey blue liner Dylan McIlrath has officially hit 1,000 penalty minutes in his AHL career...The Bears have just three power play goals over the 13 games versus the Phantoms this season, while Lehigh Valley only has scored four power play goals versus the Bears in head-to-head play...Hershey has 10 overtime wins this season, a franchise record. The Bears are the first AHL team to record double-digit overtime wins since the 2018-19 Toronto Marlies (12).

