Checkers Beat Bruins to Clinch Atlantic Division Title
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Checkers took down the Bruins in dramatic fashion in their regular season finale on Saturday night, claiming the Atlantic Division crown and earning a bye into the second-round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The goalies were at the forefront for the majority of the contest, as 50 minutes of gametime passed with both sides pumping a ton of rubber on goal but failing to put anything on the board.
It was the Checkers' captain who came through in the clutch, though, as Zac Dalpe took a quick feed from Aleksi Heponiemi behind the net and crushed a one-timer past Bruins goalie Troy Grosenick to finally break the ice with less than eight minutes remaining.
The Bruins continued to press down the stretch, pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, but Gustav Olofsson made them pay with an empty-net strike from below his own goal line. That would prove to be more than just an insurance marker, however, as the Bruins broke through in the waning seconds of the contest - officially positioning Olofsson's long-distance goal as the game winner as the horn sounded on the 2-1 final.
Christopher Gibson was a major force between the pipes for Charlotte with 34 saves and over 59 minutes of scoreless hockey.
Notes
This is the second division championship that the Checkers have won in franchise history ... The Checkers will now have a bye past the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs ... Zac Dalpe's goal made him the fifth 30-goal scorer in franchise history ... Christopher Gibson is 3-0-2 in his last five appearances and has allowed one or fewer goals in four of those ... Gustav Olofsson's game winner was his first goal since Nov. 21 ... Aleksi Heponiemi extended his assist streak to three games ... The Checkers finished their season series against Providence with a 4-2-0-0 record, with five of the six games being decided by one point ... Grigori Denisenko and Max Gildon missed the game due to injury ... Luke Henman, Dennis Cesana, Zach Uens, Antoine Bibeau and German Rubtsov were healthy extras
Up Next
Tonight marked the end of the Checkers' regular season schedule. Their playoff opponent and schedule will be determined based on how the rest of the Atlantic Division shakes out over the next week.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022
- Slow Start Costs Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Henderson Wins 5-2 against Baraccuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Crunch Roll Past Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 2-1 on Saturday Night - Providence Bruins
- Stars Sweep Wild to Inch Closer to a Playoff Berth - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Clinch 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with 5-3 Win over Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Drop Close Contest to Stars, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Beat Bruins to Clinch Atlantic Division Title - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' of 2021-22 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Announce 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Tickets On-Sale Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Upended by Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hofer's Heroic Efforts Lifts T-Birds over Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in 4-2 Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Strong Second Period Keys Monsters Comeback Win in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Riley Barber Returns to West Michigan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners' Empey Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Connolly to Miss 4-6 Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Show No Quit, Defeat Heat 5-4 in OT to Extend Win Streak to Eight - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandström to Flyers, McFadden to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Annunen - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Head to Bakersfield Closing in on Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Recall G François Brassard from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Host Final 2 Regular Season Home Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Barber & Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #66: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rockford Trying to Make Tonight the Night as They Look for One Lone Point for Playoff Clinch - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Drop Final Matchup Of The Season With Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Top Barracuda, 6-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Sliced by Silver Knights, 6-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Pelletier Helps Heat Reduce Magic Number to One Point - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Uses Hot Start to Top Reign, 6-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.