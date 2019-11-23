Wild Clip Condors in 4-2 Victory

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (10-4-2-2; 24 pts) clipped the Bakersfield Condors (7-8-2-0; 16 pts.) with a 4-2 victory Saturday night on the team's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

A scoreless first period saw the two teams head into the first intermission with Bakersfield leading in shots 8-6.

Bakersfield took a 1-0 lead at 2:19 in the second period as forward Cooper Marody scored his third goal of the season. Marody slipped below the Wild defense before catching a pass from defenseman Joel Persson. Marody then went to his backhand and tucked the puck behind goaltender Mat Robson (21 saves) for the tally.

Iowa knotted the game at 1-1 as forward Gerry Mayhew became the first player for the Wild this season to reach the double-digit mark in goals, scoring his 10th of the year at 8:46 in the second period. Playing 4-on-4, forward Luke Johnson, making his Wild debut, took a shot from the point that was saved by goaltender Stuart Skinner (33 saves), but Mayhew slammed home the rebound before he could cover it. Defenseman Brennan Menell earned the secondary assist for his team-leading 12th helper.

The Condors regained the lead as forward Josh Currie netted his eighth goal of the season. Forward Tyler Benson took a shot that Currie ramped over the glove of Robson to take the 2-1 lead at 5:46 in the middle frame.

Through 40 minutes of play, Iowa trailed 2-0 while outshooting Bakersfield 22-14.

Forward Connor Dewar tied the game at 2-2 at 4:38 in the third period for his second tally of the year. Dewar received a pass from defenseman Josh Atkinson and rocketed a wrist shot from the high slot over the glove of Skinner for the goal.

At 8:41 in the final frame, the Wild took its first lead of the game as forward Cody McLeod scored his second goal of the season. With pressure in the zone, there was a scramble in front of Skinner and McLeod knocked the puck out of mid-air and across the goal line for the score. Forward Colton Beck and defenseman Turner Ottenbreit recorded assists on the play.

Johnson added to his assist with a tally at 16:22 in the third period, putting Iowa ahead 4-2. Johnson weaved through the Condors defense before carving toward the front of the net, where he slipped the puck past the pad of Skinner for his first of the season. Mayhew and forward Will Bitten earned the assists on the play.

At the final horn, Iowa earned the 4-2 victory, the team's 10th of the season, and outshot the Condors 37-23. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Iowa's 24 points by the quarter mark of the season are the second-most in franchise history, trailing only last season's 25. Mayhew is now just one of nine AHL players with 10-plus goals and Menell's 12 assists rank third among all AHL blueliners.

The Wild and Condors rematch Sunday afternoon for Free Wing Day. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

