Stars End Skid with Win over IceHogs
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The Stars win was their first since Oct. 19 and halted a 12-game winless drought.
- Jason Robertson was credited with two goals and added an assist in the game. Nick Caamano and Michael Mersch also earned three points in the game with a goal and two assists.
- Nine different players earned a point in the game to help the Stars to a win.
- The Stars battled back to tie the game three separate times and took a late lead in the third period.
- Landon Bow made three saves in the shootout, coupled with 30 stops in the game to earn the win.
- The win opened a five-game homestand and Texas will play eight of the next ten games at home.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Nov. 30 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 :00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 7:00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
NOVEMBER 23, 2019
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 7, Rockford IceHogs- 6 (SO)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ICEHOGS 2 3 1 0/0 6
STARS 2 2 2 0/1 7
Shots PEN-PIM PP
ICEHOGS 36 6-15:00 2/2
STARS 36 3-9:00 3/5
STARS : 4-13-0-2 (3-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-9-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 30 saves
ICEHOGS: 8-7-0-1 (6-3-0-0 | HOME) (2-4-0-1 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Kevin Lankinen (SOL) - 29 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Joel L'Esperance (TEX) Nick Caamano (TEX) Michael Mersch (TEX)
