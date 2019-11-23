Hicketts Assigned to Griffins
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have assigned defenseman Joe Hicketts to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
ï»¿The 23-year-old has played in six games for the Red Wings this season and 11 for the Griffins. Hicketts made his NHL season debut on Oct. 29 and shows two assists and two penalty minutes in 18:16 average ice time per game. He ranks second among Grand Rapids defensemen in scoring with nine points (0-9-9) while adding a plus-one rating and eight PIM.
ï»¿Since becoming the 168th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Jan. 22, 2018, Hicketts has appeared in 22 games for the Red Wings and picked up five assists and four PIM.
ï»¿A 5-foot-8, 180-pound defenseman, Hicketts has suited up in 215 regular season games with the Griffins since 2016-17, posting 82 points (13-69-82), a plus-eight rating and 147 PIM. He helped Grand Rapids claim the 2017 Calder Cup as a rookie and in total has made 29 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, showing 11 points (1-10-11), a plus-seven rating and 18 PIM. ï»¿ ï»¿A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Hicketts represented Canada on two occasions at the World Junior Championship, winning gold in 2015 and serving as an alternate captain in 2016.
ï»¿The Griffins (9-8-1-1) will travel to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7 p.m. EST to finish off a weekend home-and-home set against the Milwaukee Admirals.
ï»¿Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. ï»¿
