Barracuda Use Big First Period to Top Eagles, 6-2

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





SAN JOSE, CA. - The San Jose Barracuda jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes of action to cruise to a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Six different skaters netted a goal for the Barracuda, while forwards Erik Condra and Sheldon Dries each collected a goal for Colorado. San Jose Goaltender Josef Korenar earned the win in net, making 39 saves on 41 shots.

San Jose would get out to a quick start when a shot from the top of the right-wing circle was deflected in front of the net by forward Lean Bergman, lighting the lamp and giving the Barracuda the 1-0 edge just 2:42 into the contest.

Less than four minutes later, forward Joachim Blichfeld collected a pass across the top of the crease and wired the puck past Eagles goalie Antoine Bibeau to stretch San Jose's lead to 2-0 at the 6:36 mark of the first period.

Colorado would find itself on the wrong side of a 5-on-3 power play later in the opening frame and the Barracuda would capitalize when defenseman Thomas Gregoire blistered a shot from the left-wing circle into the back of the net to give San Jose a 3-0 advantage with 8:50 left in the period.

The onslaught would continue as the two teams dropped the puck on period number two. Just 2:09 into the middle frame, forward Jeffery Viel would hammer a rebound in the crease past Adam Werner, who had replaced Bibeau in net to start the period. The goal would grow the Barracuda's lead to 4-0.

Later in the second stanza, forward Jayden Halbgewachs would wrap behind the net before spinning and firing a shot between the leg pads of Werner to give San Jose a 5-0 lead at the 4:53 mark of the period. Colorado would outshoot the Barracuda 15-7 in the second twenty minutes, but the teams would head to the second intermission with San Jose still on top, 5-0.

An early power play would continue the momentum for the Barracuda in the third period, as forward Sasha Chmelevski tipped a shot past Werner from the slot to make it a 6-0 San Jose advantage at the 4:27 mark of the period.

Colorado would finally jump on the board when Condra settled a rebound on top of the crease and swept the puck home to trim the Barracuda's lead to 6-1 with 9:48 left to play in regulation. The Eagles would then strike yet again on the power play when Dries drove the net and fed a loose puck in the crease past Korenar to slice the deficit to 6-2 at the 15:50 mark of the third period.

Colorado finished the contest 1-for-3 on the power play, while San Jose scored three power-play goals on seven opportunities on the man-advantage. The Eagles outshot the Barracuda by a final count of 41-22.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

