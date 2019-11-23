Game 18 Preview: Ontario at Tucson

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #17 - Ontario (8-7-2-0) at Tucson (13-4-0-0)

7 PM MST, Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

Referees: Olivier Gouin (#54), Stephen Reneau (#34)

Linesmen: Rob Fay (#32), Mike Sarter (#90)

Weekends are supposed to be fun, right? Following last night's 4-1 win over Ontario the Roadrunners are now 6-0 on Friday's this season and 7-0 on weekend's inside Tucson Arena.

What's better than that? A chance to make it 6-0 on Saturday's and 8-0 inside the TCC tonight.

Three Things

1) Tucson's scoring success came with a clear mission last night, getting pucks on net. Their second game already this season with over 45 shots, 46 made their way to the Ontario net last night with three of them beating Cal Petersen before Jeremy Gregoire capped the evening into an empty four-by-six. What does that mean for tonight? Ontario has played 17 games and Petersen has played every single one. To further, he's been hit with over 40 shots in eight of them. That's quite the workload.

2) Head Coach Jay Varady praised the leadership post-game and said that the group did a nice job in preparing for Friday's contest. Ironically enough, the team's dressing room leader and captain, Michael Chaput, was absent for the second straight game in the win. Battling an injury, it's possible #26 returns Saturday evening, however, kudos to the auxiliary leadership that continued the messaging on the ice and from the bench.

3) 14 days, four starts, four games, four wins. With Eric Comrie's conditioning loan reaching it's entirety and being recalled by the Coyotes Saturday morning, the club received Ivan Prosvetov from Rapid City to fill the second spot in their crease. The 20-year-old Prosvetov turned away 36 shots in yet another win with the Rush last night, so travel included, one would think it will be Adin Hill this evening for the Roadrunners.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Hudson Fasching on his current four-game point streak...

"I feel pretty good out there. Our team is on a roll and we feel pretty good about our game. I've got some points and I've got some confidence, so that always helps."

Roadrunners forward Hudson Fasching on if the team's agenda was to near 50 shots last night...

"Honestly, not really. We just wanted to play the game that we've been playing lately. We're on a roll, so we're just trying to keep it rolling. The shots were a byproduct of our play more than anything."

Roadrunners forward Hudson Fasching on how the team keeps the momentum going...

"We need to stay on top of ourselves. We need to be hard on ourselves. We can't get complacent. We can't get arrogant either. We have to find the sweet spot between continuing to work hard and not getting overconfident."

Number to Know

8. 17 games into the season and the Roadrunners have only allowed eight first period goals this season. While their 14 goals certainly aren't among the league leaders in the opening 20 minutes, they've done a really nice job defending to start games.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

