P-Bruins Grab a Point, Drop OT Contest to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Jack Studnicka tied the game at four with 1:29 remaining to earn a point for Providence, but the Bruins fell in overtime to the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4, on Saturday night.

Robert Lantosi opened the scoring and added an assist for Providence, while Urho Vaakanainen collected two helpers in the loss.

1st 2nd 3rd OT

PROVIDENCE 1 2 1 0

SPRINGFIELD 3 0 1 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We had a great first shift to start the game and then we really sat back. They really came at us and they're a very talented, speedy group. We didn't play our game and it just wasn't a good period. We were able to hit the reset button between periods and I thought we made some nice changes to the way we were playing. We were able to climb back multiple times and it's a big point for us.

"We obviously would like to have two points, but overall I think it's a huge learning experience for us. We need to understand that if we don't dictate and play the way we need to play, it's going to be a long night. If we play the way we need to play, then we will have success. Hopefully we can learn from this one."

ROBERT LANTOSI - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST

"The first period was tough. We were on our heels a bit, but we talked about it in the locker room and ended up fighting back. We can be happy with one point, but we wanted two.

"We could have skated a little better. Our skating needs to be our go-to. Overall, we played a decent game and we're happy with the way we fought back, but we wanted two points."

STATS

- With a goal and an assist, Robert Lantosi recorded his second multi-point game of the season.

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game. He has scored one goal in six of his last seven games and has six goals and two assists for eight points in his last eight contests.

- Urho Vaakanainen recorded two assists for his second multi-point game of the season.

- Joona Koppanen scored a goal and added an assist for his first multi-point game of the season and second of his career.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will return home to Providence to take on the Hershey Bears on Sunday, November 24 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

