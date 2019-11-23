Barracuda Go up Big Early, Win 6-2 against Colorado
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (6-10-0-1) wrapped up a four-game home-stand on Saturday afternoon at the SAP Center and used a quick start and strong special teams to upend the Colorado Eagles (9-8-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) 6-2.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (5-5-1) stopped 39 shots on the way to his fifth win on the season
Antoine Bibeau (0-2) took the loss for Colorado, allowing three goals on ten shots in 20 minutes of work
Joachim Blichfeld (7) scored his team-leading seventh goal after sitting out last night's game
Sasha Chmelevski (1) returned to the lineup for San Jose and tallied a goal and an assist in his first action since October 30th
The Barracuda set a season-high with three power play goals
Six different skaters netted a goal in the win and five different players recorded two points
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Colorado 0 0 2 2
San Jose 3 2 1 6
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Colorado 41 1 7 14
San Jose 22 3 3 6
