Barracuda Go up Big Early, Win 6-2 against Colorado

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (6-10-0-1) wrapped up a four-game home-stand on Saturday afternoon at the SAP Center and used a quick start and strong special teams to upend the Colorado Eagles (9-8-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) 6-2.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (5-5-1) stopped 39 shots on the way to his fifth win on the season

Antoine Bibeau (0-2) took the loss for Colorado, allowing three goals on ten shots in 20 minutes of work

Joachim Blichfeld (7) scored his team-leading seventh goal after sitting out last night's game

Sasha Chmelevski (1) returned to the lineup for San Jose and tallied a goal and an assist in his first action since October 30th

The Barracuda set a season-high with three power play goals

Six different skaters netted a goal in the win and five different players recorded two points

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Colorado 0 0 2 2

San Jose 3 2 1 6

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Colorado 41 1 7 14

San Jose 22 3 3 6

