Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 22 at Binghamton Devils

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





TONIGHT'S GAME OVERVIEW

- Winners of four straight, the Rochester Americans (11-3-1-2) make their way to the southern tier tonight for a North Division showdown with the Binghamton Devils (7-9-3-0) at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The matchup will be the third of the month after splitting the first two games of the 10-game season series. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN as well as AHLTV.

LAST TIME OUT

- With a season-high three-assist outing by defenseman Zach Redmond and a stellar 25 save-effort from goaltender Andrew Hammond, the Amerks blanked the Hartford Wolf Pack by the score of 4-0 Friday night at The Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Amerks pushed their win streak to four games while also extending their point streak to seven straight games (6-0-0-1) to start the month of November.

- Additionally, Rochester has now earned 25 out of a possible 34 points through its first 17 games of the campaign and has picked up points in 12 of the last 14 contests overall, going 9-2-1-2 over that span.

- Along with Redmond's three-point outing, Scott Wilson added a pair of goals after missing the last two games to give Rochester the two-game sweep over Hartford this season. Tyler Randell and Andrew Oglevie completed the scoring while Hammond improved to 7-1-1 in his 10th appearance in the crease while picking up his second shutout of the month.

ROAD AHEAD FOR ROCHESTER

- The Amerks return to home ice for their final game of the month on Friday, Nov. 29 as they host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena for a North Division showdown. The matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams since this past spring's first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in which Toronto eliminated Rochester three games to none. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

SHOOTING GALLERY

- One of the biggest factors attributed to Rochester's early season success is the fact that the Amerks have outshot their opponents in all but two games so far this season, including a season-high 50 shots in Springfield back on Oct. 27. The Amerks come into the weekend ranked fifth in the AHL in total shots (580) and are averaging 33.65 shots per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Going into last Friday, the Amerks were the only team in the league to have outshoot their opponent through the first 14 games of the 2019-20 campaign.

TEAM AND LEAGUE LEADERS

- With five points (3+2) over his last seven games, including goals in two of his last four, forward Jean-Sebastien Dea leads the Amerks with seven goals and is tied for the team lead with 12 points through the first 17 games of the season. Dea has recorded 19 points (10+9) over his last 22 AHL contests dating back to last season.

- Currently on recall with the Buffalo Sabres, Tage Thompson has totaled 23 points (14+9) over his last 27 games with the Amerks dating back to last season, including the two goals he scored in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Marlies. More impressively, Thompson has scored 12 goals in just 24 career regular-season games with Rochester, easily surpassing the total he set over a 30-game stint with San Antonio during his rookie season. The third-year pro has a share of the team lead in points (12), and despite being on recall with Buffalo, ranks second in the league with 67 shots.

- With five assists in his last four games, which includes a pair of two-assist outings, first-year forward Brett Murray is tied for 12th in scoring among all AHL rookies with 10 points (2+8) in 12 games.

- Andrew Hammond is tied for fifth among netminders in wins (7).

THE BEST OFFENSE IS A GOOD DEFENSE

- The Amerks come into the weekend owning three of the AHL's top point-producing defensemen in Zach Redmond, Casey Nelson and Lawrence Pilut, all of whom have been mainstays on Rochester's blueline this season. The start of the 2019-20 season is just a different chapter in the same story for the 31-year-old Redmond, who's averaged nearly a point-per-game through his first 14 games of the season. The reigning Eddie Shore Award winner and two-time AHL All- Star is currently tied for eighth in scoring among all defensemen and ranks seventh in assists coming into tonight.

- Nelson's three goals this season are tied for eighth-most by a defenseman while his team-best plus-12 on-ice rating is second in the league among all active blueliners.

WORKING OVERTIME

- Rochester's 3-2 overtime win last Friday over Cleveland was the seventh game so far this season that went beyond regulation for the Amerks, the most behind only Hartford. The Amerks, who tied an AHL record during the 2017-18 season with 29 overtime games, are 3-1 in the bonus period this season and show a 1-2 record in the shootout.

MALONE ON THE MOVE

- Third-year forward Sean Malone saw his career-long seven-game point streak come to a halt last Friday night, which was the third-longest in the AHL this season. After being held without a point in his first four games of the 2019-20 campaign, the West Seneca native has responded by recording four goals and four assists dating back to Oct. 19, a span of 10 games. Malone has already equaled last season's four-goal output in less than half the games and is on pace to match his career-high 22 points he set during his rookie season in 2017-18.

SERIES NOTABLES

- The Amerks enter the matchup with points in 18 of the last 22 games against the Devils dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season. Rochester holds a 13-4-3-2 record during that span, which included a six-game win streak.

- Amerks rookie defensemen Casey Fitzgerald is the son of Binghamton's general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

- Rochester comes into tonight's contest with five power-play goals in the last six games, going 5-for-26 (19.2%) during that span.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.