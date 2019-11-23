Marlies and Moose Open Back to Back Today

The Toronto Marlies return to action today to host the Manitoba Moose for their first of back t0 back games this weekend at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Marlies and Moose met early in the season when Toronto visited Winnipeg for a back to back weekend in October. The Marlies came away with a 2-0 lead in the four-game season series after winning both games (4-0 and 3-2). Both teams will be looking to keep winning-streaks alive today as they meet for the third time this season.

The Moose are coming in hot, riding the high of seven straight wins and only one loss in their previous 10 games. Moose forward, Jansen Harkins has been on a tear and enters this weekend on a 10-game point streak (3-15-18). Harkins sits sixth in league scoring with 21 points in 18 games played. The Moose currently sit in fourth place in the Central Division and fifth in the Western Conference.

The Marlies enter the weekend with four straight wins and a 5-2-2-1 record in their previous 10 contests. Toronto has been perfect at home this season with seven straight wins at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies are first in the North Division and second in the Eastern Conference. After notching the overtime winner in Wednesday's game against Laval, Kenny Agostino now leads the Marlies in goals with nine. Pontus Aberg leads the team in points (16) and Jeremy Bracco has the team lead in assists (12). Tanner MacMaster has points (1-3-4) in four consecutive games.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

11-2-2-1 Overall Record 10-8-0-0

2-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-2-0-0

4-0-0-0 Streak 7-0-0-0

61 Goals For 53

45 Goals Against 49

21.4% Power Play Percentage 19.3%

79.1% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.2%

K. Agostino (9) Leading Goal Scorer S. Griffith (8)

P. Aberg (16) Leading Points Scorer J. Harkins (21)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader M. Berdin (10)

