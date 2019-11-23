Comeback Denied In 4-2 Loss To Amerks

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils battle the Rochester Americans

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils battle the Rochester Americans(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils were unable to tie the game late in regulation in a 4-2 loss to the visiting Rochester Americans inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Rochester got the scoring going on a deflection just 1:32 into the game. Lawrence Pilut fired a shot on net that Kevin Porter deflected in by goaltender Cory Schneider for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Porter's fifth of the year from Pilut and Will Borgen.

The Devils scored twice late in the first period to take a one-goal lead into the intermission. Joey Anderson tipped a Colton White shot on the power play to tie the game at one. Anderson deflected the puck over the shoulder of goaltender Jonas Johansson for his fourth of the season with assists from White and Ben Street with 2:22 left in the first.

Brandon Baddock scored with just 19 seconds left in the firsy period to give the Devils a one-goal lead. After forcing a turnover, Nathan Bastian fed Baddock who wristed a shot by Johansson for his third goal in as many games. Bastian and Michael McLeod picked up the helpers and Binghamton took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Rochester's Tyler Randell started off the second by tying the game at two. Randell pitched the puck up over the left shoulder of Schneider from the right-wing circle 3:35 into the period. The sole assist on the play was credited to Sean Malone.

The Americans grabbed their second lead of the game 8:26 into the second stanza. Scott Wilson sent a pass over to Eric Cornel out in front who redirected the puck into the back of the net for the 3-2 Rochester lead. Wilson and John Gilmour picked up the assists on the play.

In the third period, the Devils pumped 19 shots on net and surrendered an empty-net goal in the 4-2 loss. Schneider stopped 29 in the loss while Johansson denied 34 in the win.

The Devils are back home next Friday against Belleville and Saturday against Syracuse. Friday is "Black Friday" with the Oakdale Mall. Shop at the Oakdale Mall on Black Friday and get a voucher for a discount ticket. Also, college students can get $10 tickets and a FREE drink or slider at Craft after the game. Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer. All who are battling or who have battled cancer can get a FREE ticket to the game. In addition, a Survivors Lap during intermission and get a discount ticket with $2 going to American Cancer Society. Also on Saturday, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

