Bears Drop 3-2 Decision to Sound Tigers
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 decision to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena. Hershey's defeat extended their current road winless streak to six games.
The Chocolate and White struck first in the opening stanza at 9:21 after an offensive zone face-off win. Moments after receiving a pass from Colby Williams, Martin Fehervary snapped a shot from the left point past Bridgeport goaltender Christopher Gibson. Bridgeport evened the score at 13:43 on Nick Schilkey's third goal of the season. On a transition play, Andrew Ladd fed Schilkey on the back door on an odd-man rush. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-5 Bears with the score even at 1-1.
The Bears regained a 2-1 advantage at 5:02 on a snipe from Joe Snively. Hemming the Sound Tigers into their own zone on an established forecheck, Riley Sutter intercepted a breakout pass and fed Snively. Open in the slot, Snively tallied his second of the season on Sutter's first professional point.
Only 1:54 later, Bridgeport tied the game once more. On another transition play, Mason Jobst scored his first American Hockey League goal on a top shelf shot past Pheonix Copley. Schilkey received the primary assist for his second point of the evening. At 12:08, the Sound Tigers gained their first advantage on the eventual game-winning goal. On the power play, Andrew Ladd played a lively puck bounce off the end boards, and beat Copley moving to his right post. Bridgeport carried a 3-2 lead into second intermission in addition to a 20-15 advantage in shots.
Hershey's penalty kill went 3-for-3 in the third period, but the Bears were unable to find a third period equalizer. The penalty kill finished the night 4-for-5, while being denied a single power play chance. Final shots after 60 minutes were 25-20 Bridgeport. The Bears record shifted to 8-7-2-2 in the loss.
The Hershey Bears return to action and conclude their weekend tomorrow against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop from the Dunkin' Donuts Center is scheduled for 3:05 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.
