Missed Opportunities Prove Costly for Rocket in 4-2 Loss to Comets in Teddy Bear Toss Night
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - It was the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday afternoon in Laval and the 7748 fans delivered, littering the ice with 6768 stuffed animals - doubling last year's total. Unfortunately, for the Rocket and their fans, they couldn't couple it with a win. The effort was certainly there, but missed opportunities came back to bite the Rocket in a 4-2 loss to the Utica Comets.
Utica's Jonah Gadjovich was the lone scorer in a first period that, ironically, was dominated by Laval. The Comets held the Rocket in check in the first half of the opening period, but Laval turned it on at the midway point creating a flurry of scoring chances. Mike DiPietro stood tall in the Comets' net, however, turning aside everything that came his way. Despite a 10-5 shot advantage, it was the Comets who held a 1-0 lead after the first.
In the second, it was David Sklenicka scoring the Rocket's first goal to ignite the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Less than a minute after Nikolay Goldobin doubled the Comets' lead, Sklenicka fired a missile from the point past DiPietro and celebrated his first of the season as the stuffed animals came raining down onto the ice. The added energy was felt all around Place Bell and the Rocket used it to their advantage to score the equalizer. In all alone with a Comets defender on his back, Matthew Peca spotted the trailing Riley Barber who filled the vacant cage tying the game at two apiece after 40 minutes.
Laval threw everything they had at the Utica net in the final frame, but the persistent pressure was not enough to push them over the edge. Goldobin's game winner at 8:41 of the third and DiPietro's 18 third period saves were the difference makers in the 4-2 result.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: Sklenicka (Olofsson, Peca) | Barber (Peca, Leskinen)
UTI: Gadjovich (Lind, Camper) | Goldobin (Camper, Lind) | Goldobin (Eliot, Boucher) | Goldobin (Bailey)
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: (0/1) | IN/PK: (1/2)
UTI | AN/PP: (1/2) | IN/PK: (1/1)
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Lindgren (22/25) | UTI : DiPietro (41/43)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Goldobin - UTI 2. Peca - LAV 3. DiPietro - UTI
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019
- Wild Clip Condors in 4-2 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Stars End Skid with Win over IceHogs - Texas Stars
- Condors Surrender Third Period Lead in 4-2 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Win Fifth Straight in Binghamton - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Grab a Point, Drop OT Contest to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4 - Providence Bruins
- Jobst scores first professional goal; Ladd nets game-winner to snap Bridgeport's three-game slide - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Admirals Win 10th Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- T-Birds' Never-Give-Up Attitude Nets OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Streak Snapped with 1-0 Loss to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Tame Wolf Pack, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Drop 3-2 Decision to Sound Tigers - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Scorers Continue Wolf Pack Skid - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gustavsson Backstops Belleville to Win in Allentown - Belleville Senators
- Comeback Denied In 4-2 Loss To Amerks - Binghamton Devils
- Toronto Doubles up Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Missed Opportunities Prove Costly for Rocket in 4-2 Loss to Comets in Teddy Bear Toss Night - Laval Rocket
- Barracuda Go up Big Early, Win 6-2 against Colorado - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Use Big First Period to Top Eagles, 6-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Goldobin, Dipietro Pace Comets over Rocket - Utica Comets
- Hershey Bears Mourn the Loss of Gregg Mace - Hershey Bears
- Ivan Prosvetov, Ryker Killins Rejoin Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game 18 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies and Moose Open Back to Back Today - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Comrie from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Continue Road Trip Saturday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Fall to Eagles 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - San Jose Barracuda
- Hicketts Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 22 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Phantoms, November 23 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Back Home, Still Winning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Picks up Road Win in 4-1 Defeat of San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Downed by Tucson, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Laval's Offensive Weapons Explode in 6-4 Win over Utica - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Missed Opportunities Prove Costly for Rocket in 4-2 Loss to Comets in Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Laval's Offensive Weapons Explode in 6-4 Win over Utica
- Rocket Fall Short to Marlies 2-1 in Overtime
- Primeau, Rocket Shut out Sound Tigers with a 3-0 Victory
- Rocket Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Admirals