Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Phantoms, November 23

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators makes its lone trip to Allentown tonight as they face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Senators (9-8-1-0) picked up a massive two points Friday night in Binghamton with a depleted blue line after multiple recalls by Ottawa earlier in the day. The Sens' win sees them keep pace for a playoff spot in the North as they are three points out with a game in hand.

Lehigh Valley (8-5-1-4) are coming off of a overtime win over the defending Calder Cup champion Charlotte Checkers Friday. The Phantoms sit fifth in the Atlantic Division, one spot and one point behind Providence and Springfield who hold a tie for third place,

Roster notes

As previously mentioned, the Sens lost some key contributors Friday in Max Lajoie, Christian Jaros and JC Beaudin but collected the win in Binghamton.

The Senators are without Joseph LaBate, Andreas Englund and Stuart Percy, Jordan Murray, Hubert Labrie and Jonathan Davidsson who are all injured.

Marcus Hogberg started in Friday's victory so while logic may point towards Filip Gustavsson starting, don't be at all surprised if Hogberg goes again in a back-to-back as he did last weekend.

Previous history

The Sens and Phantoms have only met four times previously with Belleville going 1-3 over the stretch. They're 0-2 all-time in Allentown.

Who to watch

Vitaly Abramov had two goals and two assists Friday in what was arguably the Russian's best pro game. He has 14 points (seven goals) in 15 games with Belleville.

AHL veteran Cal O'Reilly has 11 points in 17 games with his new team. The Toronto native currently sits on 592 career AHL points.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:05pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.

