As you prepare for the Springfield Thunderbirds to take on the Providence Bruins on Hockey Fights Cancer Night tonight, please take note of the following:

Event Details:

MassMutual Center doors will open at 2:50 pm. Please enter through the MassMutual Center Box Office entrance on Bruce Landon Way. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds will be wearing specialty lavender-accented jerseys to signify the fight to find cancer's cure. Following tonight's game, jerseys will be auctioned to benefit a number of local cancer charities. This year's headlining benefactor from Hockey Fights Cancer is the Tammy Jacobson-Landon "I Can Hear You Now" fund, set up in conjunction with The Clarke School for Hearing and Speech.

Jacobson-Landon, the daughter of Springfield hockey icon Bruce Landon, passed away in February from a rare and aggressive form of cancer at the age of 43. She dedicated her life to her career as a grant writer for The Clarke School. Her father, Bruce, and mother, Marcia, established the "I Can Hear You Now" fund in the days following her passing.

For Thunderbirds captain Paul Thompson, Saturday's game will hold extra meaning as well. After the game, his #15 jersey will be auctioned to directly benefit "Angela's Army," a fundraising initiative started by Thompson's cousin, Angela Augusta, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last year. Since her diagnosis, she has raised funds to create "care packages" to provide comfort to fellow cancer patients undergoing treatments. For more information on Paul and Angela's story, click here.

In addition to the "I Can Hear You Now" fund in Tammy's memory and "Angela's Army", the Thunderbirds will also contribute to various local charitable efforts, including: Griffin's Friends , Mercy Hospital, CHD Cancer House of Hope, Survivor Journeys, Chris Thibault's Fight and Springfield Thunderbirds' Relay for Life Team.

Before the Hockey Fights Cancer festivities, there will also be a Springfield Police vs. Springfield Fire hockey game, with the puck dropping at 4:45 p.m. Throughout the evening, SFD Local 648 will have a table set up in the concourse area behind Section 27 and members of the Fire Department will be walking around asking you to fill up their boot. The Thunderbirds are also graciously donating their portion of Friday and Saturday's 50/50 raffle to the memorial fund set up in memory of fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard. You can buy raffle tickets at the game or online.

Parking:

You are strongly encouraged to arrive early to park for free at the Civic Center Garage, made possible by the Springfield Parking Authority. Please note parking at the Civic Center Garage is on a first-come, first-served basis, and you will be asked to find alternate parking options in the event the garage has reached capacity.

Note that free parking is also available at the MGM Springfield Parking Garage.

Ticket Reminders:

Please remember to have your tickets with you upon arriving at MassMutual Center. For those picking up tickets at Will Call, please have a valid form of identification. For questions, please contact the MassMutual Center Box Office at 413-787-6600 or the Thunderbirds offices at (413) 739-4625.

