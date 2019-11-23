Hershey Bears Mourn the Loss of Gregg Mace

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears organization, and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company (HE&R) are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gregg Mace, abc27 Sports Director and longtime supporter of the Bears.

"Gregg Mace covered the Hershey Bears with passion and pride for the organization," said VP of Hockey Operations Bryan Helmer. "He was not only an outstanding sportscaster, but also an outstanding person who was beloved in the community and admired by our entire organization. His impact in the Hershey community and with our hockey club will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gregg's family, including his son Kyle, and wife Caroline, during this difficult time."

A staple in the Central Pennsylvania community, Mace was an institution at Hersheypark Arena and Giant Center, reporting on the Hershey Bears for over 40 years. Mace was abc27's first weekend sportscaster, starting with the station in 1979, allowing him to cover all six of Hershey's championships since 1980. Over the years, he worked in partnership with the Bears to broadcast games on abc27, serving as a color commentator for the telecasts.

For his dedication and coverage of the Bears, Mace was the recipient of the American Hockey League's 2005-06 James H. Ellery Memorial Award, earning recognition for outstanding media coverage in the television category. Earlier this year, Mace was inducted into the Silver Circle Society by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

