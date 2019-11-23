Heat Continue Road Trip Saturday at San Diego

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, November 23, 2019

Arena: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California

Date: Saturday, November 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can hear the game on Fox Sports Radio 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSD.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Buddy Robinson with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

Stockton looks to continue building momentum on its road trip as it faces off against the San Diego Gulls Saturday night at Pechanga Arena. The Heat enter the game with back-to-back divisional wins, most recently coming Thursday morning against the Bakersfield Condors.

Stockton enters tonight's game 3-0 against San Diego with a pair of wins on home ice and a 5-1 victory at the Gulls' home opener on Oct. 18. San Diego, winner of seven of its last eight, rides a three-game win streak into the Saturday night clash - the lone loss in the eight-game stretch coming Nov. 11 at Stockton Arena.

AGAINST THE GULLS

Stockton has owned the all-time series against San Diego, entering Saturday's game with a record of 26-12-0-3 against the Anaheim Ducks' AHL affiliate since 2015-16. The Heat are 3-0 against the Gulls this year with a win at the Heat home opener, 5-3, at the Gulls' home debut, 5-1, and most recently a Veterans Day win in a 6-3 contest.

LOMBERG-INI MERCY

Ryan Lomberg has been red-hot for Stockton, fresh off a two-goal contest in Thursday's overtime win against the Bakersfield Condors. After recording four points (3g,1a) in the last two games, the forward is now tied for first on the team in goals (8) and leads in power play goals (4), and the Stockton Heat are now 6-0 on the year when he lights the lamp. Lomberg, coming off a career-best 29-point output a year ago (12g,17a), is on pace for a new career best with 15 points through 16 games.

PHILP-ING THE NET

After a slow scoring start to his professional career, Luke Philp seems to have found the offensive answers with four goals and two assists in Stockton's last four games. Beyond the output is Philp's timeliness with production, with two of his goals serving as game-tying scores, one the game- winner and one an insurance marker in a divisional win.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Heat enter tonight's game as one of the AHL's top road teams, 6-1-0-1 on the season away from Stockton Arena (.813 point percentage). Over the eight games, Stockton has outscored opponents 32-21, scored the first goal in five of those games and earned its first come-from-behind road win of the season on Thursday.

FAST STARTERS

Stockton and San Diego are alike in their trend with fast starts and success in games. Stockton comes into tonight's contest 5-0-0-2 on the year when leading after one period of play, including a record of 6-0-0-2 when scoring first. San Diego, meanwhile, is 5-0-0-0 on the year when leading after one and 1-5-0-0 when trailing through 20 minutes. The Gulls are 7-1-0-0 when scoring first this season.

