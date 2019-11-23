Toronto Doubles up Moose

The Manitoba Moose (10-9-0-0) were defeated by the Toronto Marlies (12-2-2-1) in a 4-2 decision on Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Both clubs had an opportunity to get on the board in the first period with exchanged penalties however either team was able capitalize. Midway through the first, Jeremy Bracco found Adam Brooks open in the slot with a chance to give the Marlies the lead however he was denied by Mikhail Berdin. The first frame went scoreless.

In the second period, the Marlies scored the first goal of the game as Brooks collected the rebound on a shot from Ben Harpur making the score 1-0. With 4:28 remaining in the second, Matt Read capitalized on a delayed penalty called on Manitoba and gave the Marlies the 2-0 lead.

Less than one minute into the third period, Timothy Lilijegren added another goal for the Marlies making the score 3-0. Only a minute later, the Marlies struck again as Garrett Wilson improved Toronto's lead to 4-0. Midway through the third period, Kristian Vesalainen made a nice play in front of former Moose goaltender Michael Hutchinson to get Manitoba on the board making the score 4-1. Only 27 seconds later, the Moose continued to push back as C.J. Suess set up Skyler McKenzie for a one timer which found the back of the net getting Manitoba within two. Despite the Moose having outshot Toronto 14-5 in the third period, the Marlies held on to the 4-2 victory.

Quick Hits

C.J. Suess collected his first assist of the season

With his goal in this afternoon's matchup, Kristian Vesalainen has matched his goal total from the 2018-19 season (4)

Mikhail Berdin is currently ranked first in the AHL for total minutes (995:37) and wins (10) and second for shots against (551) What's Next?

The Moose play in their second of back-to-back matchups against the Toronto Marlies Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive with the pre-game show starting at 2:45.

