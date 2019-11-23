Toronto Doubles up Moose
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (10-9-0-0) were defeated by the Toronto Marlies (12-2-2-1) in a 4-2 decision on Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Both clubs had an opportunity to get on the board in the first period with exchanged penalties however either team was able capitalize. Midway through the first, Jeremy Bracco found Adam Brooks open in the slot with a chance to give the Marlies the lead however he was denied by Mikhail Berdin. The first frame went scoreless.
In the second period, the Marlies scored the first goal of the game as Brooks collected the rebound on a shot from Ben Harpur making the score 1-0. With 4:28 remaining in the second, Matt Read capitalized on a delayed penalty called on Manitoba and gave the Marlies the 2-0 lead.
Less than one minute into the third period, Timothy Lilijegren added another goal for the Marlies making the score 3-0. Only a minute later, the Marlies struck again as Garrett Wilson improved Toronto's lead to 4-0. Midway through the third period, Kristian Vesalainen made a nice play in front of former Moose goaltender Michael Hutchinson to get Manitoba on the board making the score 4-1. Only 27 seconds later, the Moose continued to push back as C.J. Suess set up Skyler McKenzie for a one timer which found the back of the net getting Manitoba within two. Despite the Moose having outshot Toronto 14-5 in the third period, the Marlies held on to the 4-2 victory.
Quick Hits
C.J. Suess collected his first assist of the season
With his goal in this afternoon's matchup, Kristian Vesalainen has matched his goal total from the 2018-19 season (4)
Mikhail Berdin is currently ranked first in the AHL for total minutes (995:37) and wins (10) and second for shots against (551) What's Next?
The Moose play in their second of back-to-back matchups against the Toronto Marlies Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive with the pre-game show starting at 2:45.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019
- Wild Clip Condors in 4-2 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Stars End Skid with Win over IceHogs - Texas Stars
- Condors Surrender Third Period Lead in 4-2 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Win Fifth Straight in Binghamton - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Grab a Point, Drop OT Contest to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4 - Providence Bruins
- Jobst scores first professional goal; Ladd nets game-winner to snap Bridgeport's three-game slide - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Admirals Win 10th Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- T-Birds' Never-Give-Up Attitude Nets OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Streak Snapped with 1-0 Loss to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Tame Wolf Pack, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Drop 3-2 Decision to Sound Tigers - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Scorers Continue Wolf Pack Skid - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gustavsson Backstops Belleville to Win in Allentown - Belleville Senators
- Comeback Denied In 4-2 Loss To Amerks - Binghamton Devils
- Toronto Doubles up Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Missed Opportunities Prove Costly for Rocket in 4-2 Loss to Comets in Teddy Bear Toss Night - Laval Rocket
- Barracuda Go up Big Early, Win 6-2 against Colorado - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Use Big First Period to Top Eagles, 6-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Goldobin, Dipietro Pace Comets over Rocket - Utica Comets
- Hershey Bears Mourn the Loss of Gregg Mace - Hershey Bears
- Ivan Prosvetov, Ryker Killins Rejoin Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game 18 Preview: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies and Moose Open Back to Back Today - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Comrie from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Continue Road Trip Saturday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Fall to Eagles 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - San Jose Barracuda
- Hicketts Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 22 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Phantoms, November 23 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Back Home, Still Winning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Picks up Road Win in 4-1 Defeat of San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Downed by Tucson, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Laval's Offensive Weapons Explode in 6-4 Win over Utica - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.