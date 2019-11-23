Coyotes Recall Comrie from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Comrie won all four games he played in with the Roadrunners, posting a 2.75 goals against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%).

Comrie has played in five career NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets. The 24-year-old native of Edmonton, AB played in 47 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) last season, going 25-20-2 with two shutouts, a .917 SV% and a 2.69 GAA.

He was originally drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft.

