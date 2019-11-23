Condors Surrender Third Period Lead in 4-2 Loss

DES MOINES - The Bakersfield Condors (7-8-2; 16pts) could not hold a third period lead and fell 4-2 to the Iowa Wild (10-4-2-2; 24pts) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. C Cooper Marody scored in his return to the lineup. The teams wrap the weekend on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 8, IA - 6 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (3rd) danced around the netminder on the backhand; Assists: Persson, Koules; Time of goal: 2:19; BAK leads, 1-0

WILD GOAL: RW Gerry Mayhew (10th) off a rebound; Assists: Johnson, Menell; Time of goal: 8:46; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (8th) redirected a point shot on the power play; Assists: Bouchard, Benson; Time of goal: 15:46; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 6, IA - 16 THIRD PERIOD

WILD GOAL: F Connor Dewar (2nd) snap shot from the slot; Assist: Atkinson; Time of goal: 4:38; Game tied, 2-2

WILD GOAL: LW Cody McLeod (2nd) off a goal mouth scramble; Assists: Beck, Ottenbreit; Time of goal: 8:41; IA leads, 3-2

WILD GOAL: C Luke Johnson (1st) drove the front of the net for the insurance marker; Assists: Mayhew, Bitten; Time of goal: 16:22; IA leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK- 9, IA - 15 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. McLeod (IA) 2. Johnson (IA) 3. Mayhew (IA)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/2; IA - 0/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 21; IA - 37

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (6-4-2; 33/37) ; IA - Robson (3-2-3; 21/23)

The Condors are 3-1-0 all-time in Iowa and 4-2-0 against the Wild overall

C Cooper Marody returned to the lineup after missing four games with an injury

LW Miles Koules earned his first assist as a Condor

D Joel Persson has assists in two straight

LW Tyler Benson has nine points (5g-4a) in his last nine games

Bakersfield returns home on Wednesday (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase an individual Budweiser 5-Hole Suite ticket for $25 which includes a drink ticket and start the holiday festivities at the game

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Steven Iacobellis, Jake Kulevich, Jakob Stukel

