Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Bridgeport, CT) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a rematch of the 2019 Atlantic Division Semifinals. It marks the first of six meetings against the Sound Tigers this season, and Hershey's first visit to Webster Bank Arena since Brian Pinho's series-winning overtime goal in Game 5.

Hershey Bears (8-6-2-2) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers (4-11-3-1)

November 23, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #19 | Webster Bank Arena

Referees: Mathieu Menniti (30), Conor O'Donnell (41)

Linesmen: Brent Colby (7), Luke Galvin (2)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return to action for the first time in a full week, last skating to a 2-1 victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Nov. 16 at Giant Center. Liam O'Brien opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White in the second period to break a team scoreless drought of 167:42. Mike Sgarbossa scored on the power play at 13:23 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie, and Pheonix Copley turned aside 17 of 18 shots for the victory. The Bridgeport Sound Tigers were blanked last night by the Providence Bruins, 5-0. It marked the third time in 19 games the Sound Tigers have been held without a goal this season.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

At the conclusion of tonight's game, the Chocolate and White will have completed the first quarter of the 2019-20 regular season schedule. Entering tonight, Hershey is one of the most disciplined teams in the entire American Hockey League. The Bears are averaging just 9.94 penalty minutes per game, the second lowest total in the AHL. With Hershey's top goal scorer, Mike Sgarbossa, currently on recall to Washington, Matt Moulson, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Liam O'Brien are all tied with the team lead in goals (5). Among active Bears, rookie blueliner Alex Alexeyev currently leads his team in helpers (7). Pheonix Copley and Vitek Vanecek continue to be a reliable 1A-1B punch in the goaltending department with four wins each.

COPS IT HOT:

Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley started all three games for the Bears last week, collecting a 1-1-1 record with a sensational .98 goals against average and a .959 save percentage. He earned his first shutout of the season at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Wednesday and finished the week with 71 saves on 74 shots. For his efforts, Copley was named Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week. The North Pole, Alaska native is 4-4-3 this season with a 2.40 goals against average for the Chocolate and White.

AND WE'RE CLEAR:

On Friday afternoon, the Washington Capitals announced forward Kody Clark has been loaned to the Hershey Bears after being medically cleared from an injury sustained during preseason. Clark, 20, was originally a 2nd round selection of the Capitals, 47th overall, in 2018. The King City, Ontario native is now the fourth 2nd round pick by the Capitals on Hershey's current roster, joining Vitek Vanecek (2014), Martin Fehervary (2018), and Brett Leason (2019).

BACK TO THE SCENE:

Tonight marks Hershey's first visit to Bridgeport since celebrating a dramatic playoff series victory in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Apr. 27, 2019 marked the decisive Game 5 in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals between the Bears and Sound Tigers. Tied at 2-2, Brian Pinho won the series for the Chocolate and White with an overtime breakaway goal on Sound Tigers goaltender Christopher Gibson. Garrett Pilon and Lucas Johansen earned the assists on Pinho's goal.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.