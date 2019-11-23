Barracuda Fall to Eagles 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (5-10-0-1) welcomed the Colorado Eagles (9-7-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) to SAP Center for Teddy Bear Toss Night on Friday and slipped into a two-goal deficit and eventually fell 4-1 after a pair of late Colorado empty-netters
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (1-5-0) took the loss for San Jose, surrendering two goals on 25 shots
Adam Werner (6-4-0-1) got the win for the Eagles, making 35 saves on 36 shots
Noah Gregor (2) tallied the lone goal for the Barracuda giving him four points in three games since reassignment from the Sharks
Sheldon Dries (7) scored his team-leading seventh goal of the year
The Barracuda are now 3-2 all-time in Teddy Bear Toss games
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Colorado 1 1 2 4
San Jose 0 1 0 1
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Colorado 27 0 5 15
San Jose 36 1 2 9
