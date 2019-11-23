Barracuda Fall to Eagles 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night

The San Jose Barracuda (5-10-0-1) welcomed the Colorado Eagles (9-7-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) to SAP Center for Teddy Bear Toss Night on Friday and slipped into a two-goal deficit and eventually fell 4-1 after a pair of late Colorado empty-netters

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (1-5-0) took the loss for San Jose, surrendering two goals on 25 shots

Adam Werner (6-4-0-1) got the win for the Eagles, making 35 saves on 36 shots

Noah Gregor (2) tallied the lone goal for the Barracuda giving him four points in three games since reassignment from the Sharks

Sheldon Dries (7) scored his team-leading seventh goal of the year

The Barracuda are now 3-2 all-time in Teddy Bear Toss games

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Colorado 1 1 2 4

San Jose 0 1 0 1

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Colorado 27 0 5 15

San Jose 36 1 2 9

