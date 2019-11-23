Reign Downed by Tucson, 4-1

The Ontario Reign dropped the first game of a back-to-back set in Tucson, by a 4-1 final against the division-leading Roadrunners on Friday evening. Forward Gabriel Vilardi made his season debut for Ontario, while forward Johan Sodergran scored his first career AHL goal in the defeat.

Date: November 22, 2019

Venue: Tucson Convention Center Arena - Tucson, AZ

ONT Record: (8-7-2-0)

TUC Record: (13-4-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 0 -- 1

TUC 0 3 1 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 30 0/3

TUC 46 1/7

Three Stars -

1. Eric Comrie (TUC)

2. Kevin Hancock (TUC)

3. Andy Miele (TUC)

W: Eric Comrie (3-0-0)

L: Cal Petersen (8-7-2)

Next Game: Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ Tucson - 6:05 PM PST @ Tucson Convention Center

