Reign Downed by Tucson, 4-1
November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign dropped the first game of a back-to-back set in Tucson, by a 4-1 final against the division-leading Roadrunners on Friday evening. Forward Gabriel Vilardi made his season debut for Ontario, while forward Johan Sodergran scored his first career AHL goal in the defeat.
Date: November 22, 2019
Venue: Tucson Convention Center Arena - Tucson, AZ
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1122BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1122Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1122PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (8-7-2-0)
TUC Record: (13-4-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 0 -- 1
TUC 0 3 1 -- 4
Shots PP
ONT 30 0/3
TUC 46 1/7
Three Stars -
1. Eric Comrie (TUC)
2. Kevin Hancock (TUC)
3. Andy Miele (TUC)
W: Eric Comrie (3-0-0)
L: Cal Petersen (8-7-2)
Next Game: Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ Tucson - 6:05 PM PST @ Tucson Convention Center
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019
- Back Home, Still Winning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Picks up Road Win in 4-1 Defeat of San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Downed by Tucson, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Laval's Offensive Weapons Explode in 6-4 Win over Utica - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.