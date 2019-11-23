Ivan Prosvetov, Ryker Killins Rejoin Roadrunners

TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has been reassigned to the Roadrunners from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush. Additionally, defenseman Ryker Killins has been recalled from Rapid City to Tucson.

The 20-year-old Prosvetov has registered a record of 3-1 with a save percentage (SV%) of .944 and a goals against average (GAA) of 1.98 in four games with the Roadrunners this season. With the Rush, Prosvetov is 4-1 including a .930 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.40 goals against average (GAA). He stopped 36 of 39 in a 4-3 overtime win over Tulsa on Friday. The native of Moskva, Russia was selected by the Coyotes in the fourth round (#114 overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old Killins has one goal and eight assists for a total of nine points through 13 games with Rapid City this season. Additionally, the Wawa, Ontario-born defenseman has played in two games with Tucson.

The Roadrunners continued to roll Friday night at home, improving to 7-0 inside Tucson Arena on weekends with a 4-1 win over Ontario.

Forward Hudson Fasching added an assist in the victory, extending his current point streak to four games.

