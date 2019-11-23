Jobst scores first professional goal; Ladd nets game-winner to snap Bridgeport's three-game slide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Mason Jobst scored his first professional goal and four players recorded a multi-point effort on Saturday as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (5-11-4-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, secured a 3-2 win against the Hershey Bears (8-7-2-2) at Webster Bank Arena.

Andrew Ladd broke a 2-2 deadlock at 12:08 of the second period, while he and Nick Schilkey each scored once and added an assist. Travis St. Denis and Sebastian Aho also notched a multi-point performance with two assists each, and Christopher Gibson (4-3-3) became the second-winningest Sound Tigers goalie with his 70th career victory. He made 18 saves to pass Kevin Poulin on the team's all-time list.

The Sound Tigers snapped a three-game slide with Saturday's victory.

The Sound Tigers bounced back from two separate deficits to win the game, including falling into an early 1-0 hole when Martin Fehervary scored his third goal of the season at 9:21 of the first period. The Bears defenseman received a pass from Colby Williams and sailed a long shot from the blue line through traffic and past Gibson's reaching glove. Former Islander Matt Moulson also had an assist for Hershey.

Schilkey squared the game at 1-1 less than five minutes later with his third goal of the year, and his first this month. Ladd moved down the left wing and cut below the hash marks before playing the puck to the doorstep, where Schilkey forced it past the pads of goaltender Pheonix Copley. St. Denis was credited with the secondary helper at 13:43 of the first frame.

In the middle period, Hershey regained the lead by capitalizing on a turnover that led to Joe Snively's second goal of the season at 5:02. Riley Sutter knocked down a clearing attempt and Snively, who spent four seasons at Yale University, cashed in from between the circles.

Jobst's first pro goal just 1:54 later tied the contest at 2-2 and put Bridgeport back in a position to earn its first lead. The rookie forward moved in down the left wing, faked a slap shot, and then sent a wrister into the top right corner of the net at the 6:56 mark. Ladd followed up with the eventual game-winner, which was the night's only power-play goal for either team. With Erik Burgdoerfer in the box for slashing, Aho hammered a slap shot wide of the cage and the rebound came to Oliver Wahlstrom on the left side. He quickly threw another shot on target that Ladd deflected in from the doorstep to make it 3-2.

Shots were dead even in the third period, 5-5, but neither team could find the back of the cage again. Bridgeport finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play, while Hershey didn't have a chance on the man advantage. It was just the fifth time the team has ever not given up a power-play opportunity in a contest.

Bridgeport outshot Hershey 25-20.

