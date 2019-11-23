Colorado Picks up Road Win in 4-1 Defeat of San Jose

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





SAN JOSE, CA. - The Colorado Eagles picked up four goals from four different goal-scorers, while goaltender Adam Werner made 35 saves on 36 shots, pushing Colorado to a 4-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Friday. The win improves the Eagles road record to 6-2-0-0, as forward Jacob MacDonald netted a goal, giving him a goal in each of the team's last four road games.

Colorado would hop on the board first when forward Sheldon Dries sliced through the top of the crease before deflecting a shot past San Jose goaltender Andrew Shortridge to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 6:29 into the contest.

The first period would also see Eagles forward Dan Renouf drop the gloves with Barracuda defenseman Jacob Middleton, as the two teams would then head to the intermission with Colorado still leading San Jose, 1-0.

The Eagles would expand their lead early in the second period when Nick Henry slid a cross-slot pass onto the tape of forward Julien Nantel, setting up Nantel to smash a shot from the side of the crease into the back of the net. The goal was Nantel's fourth of the season and gave Colorado a 2-0 advantage just 32 seconds into the middle frame.

The lead would be sliced in half when the Barracuda took advantage of a power play, as forward Noah Gregor skated through the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister that would beat Werner and cut Colorado's advantage to 2-1 at the 13:32 mark of the second period.

Heading into the third period still leading 2-1, the Eagles would be forced to kill off nearly a full minute of a 5-on-3 power play for San Jose midway through the final frame. Despite some stellar chances for the Barracuda, Colorado would slam the door on the penalty kill to keep the Eagles in the driver's seat, 2-1.

As the clock ticked down in regulation, San Jose would pull Shortridge in favor of the extra attacker. The move would set up MacDonald to launch a puck from deep in his own zone into the empty net, pushing Colorado's lead to 3-1 with 44 seconds left to play.

The Barracuda would pull Shortridge a second time and again the Eagles would take advantage, as forward Michael Joly won a footrace into the San Jose zone, firing the puck into the vacant goal. The tally would put Colorado on top 4-1 with just 29 seconds left in the contest.

The Eagles were outshot 36-27, as San Jose finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play while the Eagles were held 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:15pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.