Gustavsson Backstops Belleville to Win in Allentown

November 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Filip Gustavsson made 37 saves as the Belleville Senators collected a 2-1 win in Allentown.

Belleville's Alex Formenton and Rudolfs Balcers scored for the Sens in the victory. JF Berube turned away 16 shots while Greg Carey had the Phantoms lone goal.

It was the Formenton and Balcers combo on both first period goals for the Sens.

Formenton opened the scoring as he took Balcers' pass off the boards before blowing past Nate Prosser and beating Berube with a nifty forehand at 5:14.

The lead was doubled through Balcers as Formenton forced a turnover behind the Phantoms goal before centering out front to Balcers to bury his fourth of the season.

After a scoreless second period, Gustavsson made 16 saves in the final frame but ultimately lost the shutout with 13 seconds left as Carey just squeezed the puck past the Swedish netminder's pads and the left goal post.

The Sens are back in action Wednesday night when they host Laval. Tickets are available.

