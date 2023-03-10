Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

This is the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. Wichita is 7-2-0 this year against Rapid City. All-time, the Thunder are 56-49-12 against the Rush and 23-27-6 on the road against Rapid City.

Last night, the Thunder snapped a seven-game winless skid with a 6-4 win against the Rush. Rapid City climbed back from a three-goal deficit twice and tied the game in the third. Peter Bates scored the game-winner with less than nine minutes to go and the Thunder held on for the win.

With the victory, Wichita moved into third place with 59 points. Rapid City is sixth with 49 points.

Wichita also snapped a 10-game winless skid on the road. It was the first road win for the Thunder since January 8 in Tulsa.

Cole MacDonald tallied a goal and an assist last night. He has goals in back-to-back games and has already set new career-highs in goals (7), assists (30) and points (37). MacDonald is third for defenseman in power play assists with 19 and third for defenseman in power play points with 24.

Michal Stinil had three helpers last night, giving him 39 assists on the season. It was his second game of the year with at least three assists. The second-year forward is tied for sixth in points with 64 and tied for second in power play assists with 20.

Peter Bates recorded his third game-winner of the season last night. He finished with a goal and an assist. He has three points over his last two games.

Roman Basran earned his first professional win last night, stopping 37 shots. The rookie netminder has seen at least 40 shots in both starts this year since signing in Wichita.

Both teams feature players that played for the other franchise at one time. Brett Van Os, Kyle Rhodes, Jake Wahlin and Logan Nelson all scored in the game last night against their former teams.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for eighth among rookies with 20 goals and sixth in rookie scoring with 48 points...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (151) and had two helpers in last night's game...Wichita is 19-3-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-5 in one-goal games...Wichita is 4-1-1 when tied after two...

RUSH NOTES - Rapid City acquired defenseman Jason Horvath for Ryan Zuhlsdorf on Tuesday and signed rookie forward Blake Bennett...Matt Marcinew is tied for 12th in the league with 56 points and fifth in shots with 204...

