Thunder Sign Forward Matt Jennings

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed forward Matt Jennings to a standard player contract.

Jennings, 25, finished his collegiate career with (NCAA D1) St. Thomas University. With Ohio State University and St. Thomas University, the Buford, Georgia native recorded 22 points in 101 games over a five-year span.

Prior to college, the left-shooting forward played two years in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers and served as the team's captain in 2017-18.

The Thunder return home tomorrow at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions! March 11 is Law Enforcement Night with specialty jerseys and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE Thunder youth hockey jersey. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.