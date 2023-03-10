Thunder Sign Forward Matt Jennings
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed forward Matt Jennings to a standard player contract.
Jennings, 25, finished his collegiate career with (NCAA D1) St. Thomas University. With Ohio State University and St. Thomas University, the Buford, Georgia native recorded 22 points in 101 games over a five-year span.
Prior to college, the left-shooting forward played two years in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers and served as the team's captain in 2017-18.
The Thunder return home tomorrow at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions! March 11 is Law Enforcement Night with specialty jerseys and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE Thunder youth hockey jersey. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023
- Thunder Sign Forward Matt Jennings - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight in South Dakota - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jack Becker Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Ontario Reign - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 10 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavel Gogolev Rejoins the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with Growlers in St.John's - Reading Royals
- Gahagen, Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits 3-0 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.