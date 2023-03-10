K-Wings Battle for 60, Streaking Walleye Prevail
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-29-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, pushed the Toledo Walleye (38-15-4-2) to the brink but the Walleye held on for a 4-1 victory with two empty net goals on Friday at Wings Event Center.
Toledo struck first just 13 seconds into the game and pushed the lead to 2-0 at the 6:14 mark of the first period.
The K-Wings refused to go down easy, outshooting and out-chancing the Walleye the rest of the way out. Unfortunately for Kalamazoo, Sebastian Cossa (21-13-0-2) continued his strong play with 36 stops on 37 shots faced in his eighth consecutive victory.
Kalamazoo pulled goalie Pavel Cajan (5-3-0-0) with around three minutes remaining and down by two. Just moments after a great scoring opportunity for the K-Wings, Toledo sent the puck from goal line to goal line for an empty netter at 17:24 of the third.
But the K-Wings still weren't done. Raymond Brice (12) reached a new career-high in goals shot on the rush from the right circle with 1:23 left on the clock. Justin Taylor (18) and Ryan Cook (9) assisted on Brice's tally.
Another empty-net goal by the Walleye at the 19:18 mark completed the scoring in the game.
Cajan was stout throughout, keeping the K-Wings alive with 20 saves on 22 shot attempts.
Kalamazoo immediately heads to Iowa to face off against the Heartlanders (13-30-12-1) Saturday at 8:05 p.m. EST at Xtream Arena.
--
It's March, which means it's almost time for THE biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Kalamazoo, the K-Wings' 39th annual 'Green Ice' game! Secure your seats HERE, because Wings Event Center is filling up fast for the grandaddy of all Painted Ice games. Stay post-game for the player-worn jersey auction, and it's also $3 Friday, so enjoy $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs while watching your K-Wings face the Fort Wayne Komets.
