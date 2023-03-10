Roy's Late Third Period Goal Gives Admirals Win Over Maine

The Admirals and Mariners met for the 10th time in the regular season on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena. Norfolk scored first on a slapshot from Josh McDougall, his first professional goal. It was also the first time the Admirals scored the game's first goal since February 18. Shortly after, Brian Bowen continued his hot streak to make it 2-0 going into the first intermission. After Maine added a goal of their own in the second period, Bowen capitalized off a turnover to score his second of the game and fifth shorthanded goal of the season for Norfolk. In the third period, six total goals were scored. Maine made it 3-2 then Eric Cooley, who played his first game back since returning from Chicago, made it 4-2 in the middle of the third period. The Mariners would score two goals to tie the game up at four. With Maine controlling momentum, Mathieu Roy changed the momentum by scoring his 11th goal on the season to make it 5-4. Bowen added an empty-net goal for the hat trick and the Admirals skated away with a thrilling 6-4 win. Bowen's hat trick was his first of the season.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS:

Brian Bowen - Bowen has been a lightning rod since his arrival to Norfolk. With three goals on the evening, Bowen now has nine goals in 11 games since his arrival from the SPHL.

Mathieu Roy - Roy scored the game-winning goal in the victory. The 36-year-old scored his first goal since February 4 against Trois-Rivieres.

Tomas Vomacka - Vomacka provided many clutch saves in the victory on Saturday night. He finished the night with 25 shots on 29 Maine shots.

WHAT'S NEXT:

The Admirals will face off against the Mariners tomorrow at 6:00 pm (EST). Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 on the Admirals Broadcast Network (FloHockey & Mixlr)

