Mavericks Acquire Forward Luke Santerno in Trade with Wheeling
March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have traded Shaw Boomhower's rights to the Wheeling Nailers for forward Luke Santerno, the team announced today.
Boomhower was acquired by the Mavericks via trade from Kalamazoo on February 8.
Santerno (6-3, 201), is in his second ECHL year, playing 22 games between Wheeling and Greenville. In his pro career, the Smithers, British Columbia native has scored two goals and added five assists.
Prior to his professional career, Santerno played collegiately at Bentley University from 2017-21 and Clarkson University during the 2021-22 season. A high scorer in those five collegiate seasons, Santerno accounted for 46 goals and 76 assists (122 points) across 154 games.
The Mavericks begin a three-game road trip at Utah tonight before heading back to Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday, March 17 for the team's St. Patrick's Day game where Mavericks players will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame.
