Royals Open Three-Game Series with Growlers in St.John's

March 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







St.John's, NL - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre.

The Royals continue their three-game road series on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 before they return home to open a three-game weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, March 17. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game presented by Enhancity. Enjoy a Berks Nature water bottle giveaway for the first 500 fans that visit their table and green ice at the game.

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 31-20-3-0 record after falling to Trois-Rivières in their previous game, 4-1, on Wednesday, March 8 at the Colisée Vidéotron. Shane Sellar scored Reading's lone goal in the game for his 13th goal of the season. Pat Nagle suffered the loss in net with 23 saves on 27 shots faced (11-5-0).

The Royals are 16-13-8-0 all-time against the Growlers. Reading fell in their previous meeting with the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series in Reading on Monday, February 20, 4-2. The Royals took the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their lone win against Newfoundland this season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with 65 points and a .602 win-percentage. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 38-16-1-0 record and .700 win percentage. Maine holds second place with a 32-18-2-1 record and .632 win-percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 28-26-3-0 record while Adirondack (21-25-7-1) holds a four-point lead over Trois-Rivières (22-32-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 13 wins in 56 games (13-39-1-3)

Newfoundland defeated Worcester in their previous game on Saturday, March 4, 5-2, to snap a three-game losing streak. Losses came to Trois-Rivières, 4-2, Maine, 5-3, and Worcester 3-1. The Growlers have won six of their last ten games and have split their last four contests at home. Forward Todd Skirving leads the Growlers in goals (26) while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in points (69) and assists (49).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the series finale against Trois-Rivières:

Milestones:

Forward Shane Sellar surpassed Max Newton for the team lead in power play goals with his seventh power play goal of the season

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 12th in the league in points (56)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (217)

Forward Max Newton is fourth among rookies in goals (23) and points (52)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in major penalties (7), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (105), and is fourth in minor penalties (34)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is 11th among defensemen in points (33)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 12th among defensemen in points (31)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.