Gahagen; Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits 3-0

GREENVILLE, SC- Parker Gahagen stopped all 32 shots faced while Brendan Harris picked up a goal and an assist as the Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-0 at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena Thursday evening.

The Icemen got off to a slower start in the first frame as the Swamp Rabbits had all of the momentum and pressure early. Halfway through the frame, with the Icemen still without a shot, worked hard on the forecheck, and the puck slid to Derek Lodermeier in the corner. Lodermeier centered as pass to the slot and Brendan Harris was all alone and scored with a couple of dekes to take the lead.

Halfway through the second period, while on a delayed penalty, the Icemen were able to capitalize as Christopher Brown took a pass from Brendan Harris and one-timed it home for the two-goal lead at 2-0

Later in the period, the Icemen were able to get another tally from Ara Nazarian off of a quick wrist shot from the left circle that beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard to give Jacksonville a commanding three-goal lead.

The Icemen began the period on the penalty kill, and their defenders were outstanding, led by goaltender Parker Gahagen. The Icemen were able to kill off two Swamp Rabbits powerplays to get it back to even strength. Greenville pulled their goaltender with a few minutes remaining and Parker Gahagen continued to make incredible saves as he stood on his head in this contest. The Icemen went on to win 3-0. Gahagen earned the 32-save shutout victory and has now won his last three starts.

With the win, the Icemen increase their lead atop the Sourth Division. The Icemen head home as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, March 11th at 7pm.

