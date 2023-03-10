Nailers Acquire Shaw Boomhower from Kansas City

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have made a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired forward Shaw Boomhower from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for forward Luke Santerno.

Boomhower, 24, returns to Wheeling, where he spent the 2021-22 season. That was the most productive year of Shaw's four-year pro career, as he collected five goals, eight assists, 13 points, and 127 penalty minutes in 31 games. The 127 penalty minutes were the most on the team, and he finished second with seven fighting majors. The Belleville, Ontario native has appeared in 87 pro games, and has amassed 12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points, and 302 penalty minutes. He suited up in four games for the Kalamazoo Wings this season, before being dealt to Kansas City, and now on to the Nailers.

Santerno, 26, is currently playing in his first season as a pro. Luke was originally acquired by Wheeling from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. As a Nailer, he compiled two goals, three assists, and five points in 15 games, including his first career tally in a 6-3 win over Norfolk on February 25th.

The Nailers will face the Fort Wayne Komets this weekend in a home-and-home series. The set will begin at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday at 8:00. The two teams will then travel to WesBanco Arena for Saturday's 7:10 re-match. Saturday is Country Night, as the Nailers will be wearing specialty jerseys, and there will be a live post game concert by Jonathan Moody. Ticket packages and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

